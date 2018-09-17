The best, most jealousy-inducing looks at the 2018 Emmy Awards.

The best, most jealousy-inducing looks at the 2018 Emmy Awards.
Orli Matlow
Sep 17, 2018@10:13 PM
Advertising

September 17th is Emmys, the biggest night in television, whatever that means today! (Streaming, amirite?)

It's an exciting night on which beautiful people look even beautifuler, and we get to enjoy some real pomp and pageantry. What a treat it is to see pretty things for once, and the cast of Game of Thrones again!

Here are the best looks. Or should I say "lewks"?

I probably shouldn't. Enjoy the looks.

1. Sandra Oh

The best, most jealousy-inducing looks at the 2018 Emmy Awards.
More like "Oh Sandra!!!!"
Getty

2. Issa Rae

The best, most jealousy-inducing looks at the 2018 Emmy Awards.
Pants! Jewels! Cape! Usually I'm like "please just pick one trend" but this works!
Getty

3. Marsai Martin

The best, most jealousy-inducing looks at the 2018 Emmy Awards.
More like "Good Ombre"! (It's a few degrees removed but this is supposed to be a "bad hombre" joke).
Getty

3. Michelle Dockery

The best, most jealousy-inducing looks at the 2018 Emmy Awards.
The fabric reminds me of Cinderella and the beading makes me think of Nemo, and both are important icons.
Getty

4. Angela Sarafyan

The best, most jealousy-inducing looks at the 2018 Emmy Awards.
She looks like a planetarium (in a good way).
Getty
Advertising

5. Tiffany Haddish

The best, most jealousy-inducing looks at the 2018 Emmy Awards.
If literally anybody else wore this dress I'd say that they look like Joseph in the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, but she pulls it off and is perfection.
Getty

6. Jessica Biel

The best, most jealousy-inducing looks at the 2018 Emmy Awards.
The Sinner is a stunner.
Getty

7. Emilia Clarke

The best, most jealousy-inducing looks at the 2018 Emmy Awards.
The Mother of Dragons is back! We missed you, Mom!
Getty

8. Rachel Brosnahan

The best, most jealousy-inducing looks at the 2018 Emmy Awards.
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel brings that Old Hollywood™ glamour.
Getty
Advertising

9. Allison Janney

The best, most jealousy-inducing looks at the 2018 Emmy Awards.
This ma-a-a-ade me feel shiny and new.
Getty

10. Millie Bobby Brown

The best, most jealousy-inducing looks at the 2018 Emmy Awards.
A pure ray of sunshine in our bleak, bleak world.
Getty

11. Leslie Jones

The best, most jealousy-inducing looks at the 2018 Emmy Awards.
She looks so shiny and perfect I'm just so happy for her!
Getty
Advertising
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc
 