The best, most jealousy-inducing looks at the 2018 Emmy Awards.

September 17th is Emmys, the biggest night in television, whatever that means today! (Streaming, amirite?)
It's an exciting night on which beautiful people look even beautifuler, and we get to enjoy some real pomp and pageantry. What a treat it is to see pretty things for once, and the cast of
Game of Thrones again!
Here are the best looks. Or should I say "lewks"?
I probably shouldn't. Enjoy the looks.
1. Sandra Oh
More like "Oh Sandra!!!!"
Getty
2. Issa Rae
Pants! Jewels! Cape! Usually I'm like "please just pick one trend" but this works!
Getty
3. Marsai Martin
More like "Good Ombre"! (It's a few degrees removed but this is supposed to be a "bad hombre" joke).
Getty
3. Michelle Dockery
The fabric reminds me of Cinderella and the beading makes me think of Nemo, and both are important icons.
Getty
4. Angela Sarafyan
She looks like a planetarium (in a good way).
Getty
5. Tiffany Haddish
If literally anybody else wore this dress I'd say that they look like Joseph in the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, but she pulls it off and is perfection.
Getty
6. Jessica Biel
The Sinner is a stunner.
Getty
7. Emilia Clarke
The Mother of Dragons is back! We missed you, Mom!
Getty
8. Rachel Brosnahan
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel brings that Old Hollywood™ glamour.
Getty
9. Allison Janney
This ma-a-a-ade me feel shiny and new.
Getty
10. Millie Bobby Brown
A pure ray of sunshine in our bleak, bleak world.
Getty
11. Leslie Jones
She looks so shiny and perfect I'm just so happy for her!
Getty