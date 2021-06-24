Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Fans bash Perez Hilton, Justin Timberlake for voicing support of Britney Spears.

Fans bash Perez Hilton, Justin Timberlake for voicing support of Britney Spears.

Molly Mulshine
Jun 24, 2021 | 12:58 PM
ADVERTISING

In case you missed it, Britney Spears is in the middle of a very public legal battle to end the conservatorship that's effectively given control of her entire life to her father for the past 13 years.

It's the crescendo of the #FreeBritney movement, which picked up steam last year thanks to the New York Times and Hulu's "Framing Britney Spears" documentary. And fans hope that now, after Britney's heart-wrenching 24-minute testimony, she'll get her freedom back.

Social media is full of support for Britney. Pretty much everyone is welcome in the #FreeBritney movement nowadays — well, everyone except for at least two famous men: Perez Hilton and Justin Timberlake.

Perez Hilton was a famous gossip blogger in the 2000s known for mocking celebrities, especially young women, and especially Britney Spears. Perez tweeted a sunny, optimistic update about Britney's court battle last night.

Sources: Twitter
© Copyright 2021 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content