Fans bash Perez Hilton, Justin Timberlake for voicing support of Britney Spears.

In case you missed it, Britney Spears is in the middle of a very public legal battle to end the conservatorship that's effectively given control of her entire life to her father for the past 13 years.

It's the crescendo of the #FreeBritney movement, which picked up steam last year thanks to the New York Times and Hulu's "Framing Britney Spears" documentary. And fans hope that now, after Britney's heart-wrenching 24-minute testimony, she'll get her freedom back.

Social media is full of support for Britney. Pretty much everyone is welcome in the #FreeBritney movement nowadays — well, everyone except for at least two famous men: Perez Hilton and Justin Timberlake.

Perez Hilton was a famous gossip blogger in the 2000s known for mocking celebrities, especially young women, and especially Britney Spears. Perez tweeted a sunny, optimistic update about Britney's court battle last night.