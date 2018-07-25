'Frasier' might be coming back and people don’t know what to do with this information (and scrambled eggs).

Break out your finest sherry and polish your monocle because Frasier might be coming back!
According to Deadline, Kelsey Grammer is "fielding interest to put together a new Frasier series."
Grammer famously played Dr. Frasier Crane for twenty years, from 1984 to 2004, and must miss the pompous-yet-lovable sophisticate (or the money. Probably the money).
Deadline adds:
Unlike the slew of recent revivals of comedy series with the original cast and original creative auspices, including Will & Grace, Roseanne and Murphy Brown, I hear that Frasier is envisioned as a reboot, likely set in a new city, with the title character, played by Grammer, as a possible link to the Emmy-winning 1993 series.
(Breaking News: Frasier might be a link to Frasier.)
The news already has the Twitterverse abuzz, which is definitely how Frasier would say "is trending."
People are pitching their ideas for episodes.
Some are celebrating the news.
Others are less enthusiastic.
One thing's for sure: the television industry is House Greyjoy.