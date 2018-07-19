'Friends' with an all-Seth Rogen laugh track is everything you never knew you needed.

So no one told you life was gonna be this way?

Is it that your job's a joke, you're broke, or that your love life's DOA? All of the above?

Well, enjoy 55 seconds of pure bliss, courtesy of Twitter user Rory Strahan-Mauk, who made the television show Friends palatable to our post-mockumentary, laugh track-averse ears by replacing the corny cheers of a live studio audience with the deep, hardy laugh of Seth Rogen.

changed the laugh track in friends to seth rogen pic.twitter.com/OEDfoeETeB — rory strahan-mauk (@rorystrahanmauk) July 13, 2018

Fellow Friends die-hards (Die Hard, as in Joey Tribbiani's favorite movie!) will recognize this as the cold open to the episode The One Where Joey Speaks French, of "Je ma bleep bloop" fame.

Rory, please Seth-ify the whole series, please.

Especially The One with the Embryos.

It would make my day, my week, my month, or even my year.