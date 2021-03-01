16 of the funniest tweets about the 2021 Golden Globes.

The Golden Globe Awards aired last night and thanks to the pandemic, the awards ceremony was even weirder than usual.

Stars dialed in from their homes instead of attending the show IRL. There were technical difficulties, wildly different dress codes, and plenty of awkward moments.

The most normal part of the night was the opening monologue, in which Tina Fey and Amy Poehler almost looked like they were in the same room together:

From that point on, the show turned into the longest and most disjointed Zoom meeting ever — but with celebs. Of course, the people of Twitter had a lot to say. Here are some of the funniest tweets about the 2021 Golden Globes.

Watching a socially distanced show was definitely an adjustment.