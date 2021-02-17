The best reactions to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker going 'Instagram official.'

Get out your 2021 bingo cards, because we've got another unexpected new couple.

Kourtney Kardashian and Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker seemingly confirmed they're dating after several weeks of speculation with this Instagram post:

The photo, posted on Kardashian's account, shows Barker's tattooed hand and Kardashian's heart manicure, intertwined. Scott seemingly confirmed it was his hand by commenting a black heart emoji:

Fans have been invested in both stars' love lives for years through the magic of reality TV. Kardashian is known for her on-again, off-again relationship with Scott Disick, the father of her children. And Barker had a reality show with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, on MTV called "Meet the Barkers."