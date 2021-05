Another day, another post with weird, funny, smart, thoughtful, wild, dumb, and annoying tweets! We cover the gambit, so you don't have to read every tweet on Twitter (that's right, we read every single one and only pick the most interesting). Let your fingers do the walking, and your eyes do the reading as you scroll through this post ignoring the ads and enjoying the gags!

1. 100%

2. Brood X were totally into Ross.

3. Which one of you were the accident?