People are actually naming their kids 'Khaleesi' and after other GoT characters, according to Social Security.

Hot gossip from the Social Security Administration!

That's right, the SSA unveiled the top baby names for 2018, and the top ten for both boys and girls are hardly surprising. I hope all the Liams and Emmas out there like the first letter of their last name.

Daycares are overrun by little Isabellas and Jameses, classic, timeless names that are likely not informed by popular television shows.

Rather than pick names from their families or the bible, there are people out there naming their kids after Game of Thrones characters, and a few Westerosi names actually cracked the top 1000.

Even though A Girl Has No Name, "Arya" has been climbing steadily in popularity, with exactly 2545 baby Aryas born in 2018.

Arya was the 119th most popular girl's name in 2018, and it's only going to get more popular after we watched Arya save humanity and slay the Night King.