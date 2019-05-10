People are actually naming their kids 'Khaleesi' and after other GoT characters, according to Social Security.

Hot gossip from the Social Security Administration!
That's right, the SSA unveiled the top baby names for 2018, and the top ten for both boys and girls are hardly surprising. I hope all the Liams and Emmas out there like the first letter of their last name.
Daycares are overrun by little Isabellas and Jameses, classic, timeless names that are likely not informed by popular television shows.
Rather than pick names from their families or the bible, there are people out there naming their kids after Game of Thrones characters, and a few Westerosi names actually cracked the top 1000.
Even though A Girl Has No Name, "Arya" has been climbing steadily in popularity, with exactly 2545 baby Aryas born in 2018.
Arya was the 119th most popular girl's name in 2018, and it's only going to get more popular after we watched Arya save humanity and slay the Night King.
Arya, however, was a name before Game of Thrones and A Song of Ice and Fire, but one made up word from the brain of George R.R. Martin has broken into the mainstream: Khaleesi.
"For 2018, the number of births with name Khaleesi is 560, which represents 0.030 percent of total female births in 2018," the SSA writes.
There are 560 little girls with Dothraki names who are going to want to see the show to understand it, and, um...they might want to wait until they can read the subtitles for all the High Valyrian.
A whole bunch of baby nerds are likely to little Khaleesi
Joe Murphy, a journalist at NBC News, tallied up the number of babies with other Westerosi names, and Sandor and Gregor might be duking it out over the Play Doh in a few years.
There are also 8 Berics, 29 Sansas, and an 58 tiny Tyrions.
It's going to be a fun Name Day celebration for the baby Khals!