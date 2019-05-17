Popular 'Game of Thrones' theory would explain both Bran and Daenerys's weird behavior.

A popular new fan theory attempts to solve two major Game of Thrones plot holes for the price of one, answering:

1. How did Daenerys Targaryen manage to go full genocidal maniac so quickly? AND

2. Where the hell does Bran Stark go in the middle of battle?

HBO

This season's third episode, "The Long Night," totally slaughtered theories like "Jon is Azor Ahai" and "Bran is the Night King" along with the Army of the Dead, but just because Bran doesn't appear to be targeting all of humanity for extinction, it doesn't mean that he isn't bad.

According to a popular theory floating around, Bran is both evil and responsible for the burning of King's Landing.

The theory comes from the Night King himself.

Vladimir Furdik, the man behind those weird blue horns, posted this about his encounter with the young Stark.

The Night King touched Bran back in season six, leaving a mark and making the Cave of the Three-Eyed Raven vulnerable to wight invasion.