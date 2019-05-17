Popular 'Game of Thrones' theory would explain both Bran and Daenerys's weird behavior.

A popular new fan theory attempts to solve two major Game of Thrones plot holes for the price of one, answering:
1. How did Daenerys Targaryen manage to go full genocidal maniac so quickly? AND
2. Where the hell does Bran Stark go in the middle of battle?
This season's third episode, "The Long Night," totally slaughtered theories like "Jon is Azor Ahai" and "Bran is the Night King" along with the Army of the Dead, but just because Bran doesn't appear to be targeting all of humanity for extinction, it doesn't mean that he isn't bad.
According to a popular theory floating around, Bran is both evil and responsible for the burning of King's Landing.
The theory comes from the Night King himself.
Vladimir Furdik, the man behind those weird blue horns, posted this about his encounter with the young Stark.
The Night King touched Bran back in season six, leaving a mark and making the Cave of the Three-Eyed Raven vulnerable to wight invasion.
Redditor ratcliffeb elaboated on the theory in light of last Sunday's episode, The One Where Daenerys Goes Crazy.
"I believe the 3ER is an evil character created by the Children of the Forest (OR hes the Lord of Light) to destroy not only the Night King but the entirety of humankind, and he's the grandmaster at playing chess. He's gone back through the past and manipulated people into doing things that makes Westeros the way it is today (Including making Aerys Targaryen go mad) Everything has to happen in a certain way to set up his next play," he wrote.
" His most recent play has been doing everything to manipulate Dany into going Mad and burning down Kings Landing. Which will cause all the other lords to revolt against her. Problem is he underestimated Dany and instead of burning down Kings Landing she was headed for the Red Keep so the 3ER warged into Drogon and did it himself."
You may recall that a dragon's shadow over King's Landing appeared in one of Bran's visions:
And Dany's face before she lit civilians on fire was rather ambiguous. Bran being in control would help explain her actions.
Don't take it from me, take it from Twitter:
He didn't stop it...did he do it?
To quote Bran, I have to go now.