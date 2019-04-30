11 behind-the-scenes 'Game of Thrones' Instagrams almost as cool as the Battle of Winterfell.

What do we say to the God of Death?

Not today, and then we laugh in his face.

The Game of Thrones cast managed to have fun in the midst of the dark, grueling, and extremely violent episode, "The Long Night," and posted about the experience on Instagram for our enjoyment.

Maisie Williams (the Night Kingslayer Arya Stark) shared a video of Sophie Turner throwing a fake snowball while singing Soulja Boy and celebrating with a dab. She also shared a picture the Night King looking chill, and not at all mad that she murdered him.

Isaac Hempstead Wright (he's not Bran anymore, he's the Three-Eyed Raven) shared the episode's alternate ending.

Gwendoline Chrisitie (Ser Brienne of Tarth) sang "Singing in the Rain" with Kristofer Hivju (Tormund) to celebrate "killing again."

"Tormund and the Big Woman" is the ultimate name for a folk duo.