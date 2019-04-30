11 behind-the-scenes 'Game of Thrones' Instagrams almost as cool as the Battle of Winterfell.

What do we say to the God of Death?
Not today, and then we laugh in his face.
The Game of Thrones cast managed to have fun in the midst of the dark, grueling, and extremely violent episode, "The Long Night," and posted about the experience on Instagram for our enjoyment.
Maisie Williams (the Night Kingslayer Arya Stark) shared a video of Sophie Turner throwing a fake snowball while singing Soulja Boy and celebrating with a dab. She also shared a picture the Night King looking chill, and not at all mad that she murdered him.
Isaac Hempstead Wright (he's not Bran anymore, he's the Three-Eyed Raven) shared the episode's alternate ending.
Gwendoline Chrisitie (Ser Brienne of Tarth) sang "Singing in the Rain" with Kristofer Hivju (Tormund) to celebrate "killing again."
"Tormund and the Big Woman" is the ultimate name for a folk duo.
Hivju, on his profile, sent off Bella Ramsey (Lyanna Mormont) by celebrating their characters' shared history with giants.
Ramsey said goodbye to GoT with a whole album of memories, which includes a terrifying picture of her as a wight.
Daniel Portman (Sex God Pod) also got down and dirty during the carnage.
Alfie Allen (Theon) said goodbye to his character, who shocked everybody by surviving for this long.
Of course Theon uses earphones, he's not cool enough for AirPods.
Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) said farewell to her onscreen BFF Ser Jorah with hashtags including #heartbreakhotel and #bestthingiveverseenonscreenEVER.
She also shared this adorable dragon-riding picture which may or may not be from the battle. Dany flies a lot and she only has one coat.
Carice van Houten shared Melisandre's secrets of success, other than a magic necklace.
Congratulations to Melisandre for having the most shocking death in all of Game of Thrones: dying of old age.