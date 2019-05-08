12 hilarious posts from the 'Game of Thrones' cast about 'The Last of the Starks.'

12 hilarious posts from the 'Game of Thrones' cast about 'The Last of the Starks.'
Orli Matlow
May 08, 2019@4:55 PM
Advertising

Season 8 Episode 4 of Game of Thrones, "The Last of the Starks," was a whiplash-inducing hour and a half that had heads rolling—specifically Missandei's. While Dany's army was decimated and Euron got the Maury Povich treatment, the cast had a blast behind the scenes.

1. Grey Worm shared a video, dancing with Missandei back when she had a head.

2. Tormund and The Hound had a blast at the feast.

3. Tormund was also pissed about losing "the Big Woman" to a DANE.

4. Euron shared what it looks like to kill a dragon, tagging the "Dragon Grill Express."

5. But the real Pilou Asbæk is all about peace and love.

6. He also got MEMES!

WTF??? (Photo by 🤷🏼‍♂️) well done 😉

A post shared by Pilou Asbæk (@pilouasbaek) on

7. Euron blows us all away.

Advertising

8. Cersei introduced us to the show's new villain.

9. Brienne shared a picture of her and Jaime in "happier times."

HAPPIER TIMES. 2014. @nikolajwilliamcw 🙌⚔️ @gameofthrones

A post shared by Gwendoline Christie (@gwendolineuniverse) on

10. Missandei shared her lost words.

Advertising

11. Pod is turtle-y enough for the turtle club.

12. The Mountain is sorry, Missy.

Advertising
© Copyright 2019 Someecards, Inc
 