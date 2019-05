HBO's documentary The Last Watch took fans behind the scenes of season eight, going deep into just how hard everybody but showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss worked to make the show the best it can be. The table read, the club sandwich, and a certain unnamed soldier became perfect fodder for memes. Here are the best ones.

1.

2.

Facebook: Trial By Meme

3.

Facebook: Trial By Meme

4.