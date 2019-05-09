Eagle-eyed 'Game of Thrones' fans spot clue about the dragons that would change everything.

Things were looking pretty bleak for Daenerys and crew at the end of the episode before the second-to-last episode. Both Missandei and Rhaegal had their necks sliced, and the Dothraki and the majority of the Unsullied perished at the hands of the ice zombies. Dany's army approached King's Landing looking so decimated, that Euron could have blown them away.

It's a wild turn of events considering the past seven seasons of Dany's arc. As many people on Twitter noted, she blew a three dragon lead!

She had a 3 dragon lead. — Charles Preston (@_CharlesPreston) May 6, 2019

With only two episodes left, fans are theorizing/hoping that hope is not lost for the anti-Cersei #Resistance, and the seeds could have been planted for a dragon-ex-machina back in season four.

You may recall that Drogon, the dragon named for Khal Drogo that Dany rides, peaced out during season four, and his absense was never explained.

What if...the Mother of Dragons' dragon Drogon was out mothering dragons?