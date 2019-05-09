Eagle-eyed 'Game of Thrones' fans spot clue about the dragons that would change everything.

Things were looking pretty bleak for Daenerys and crew at the end of the episode before the second-to-last episode. Both Missandei and Rhaegal had their necks sliced, and the Dothraki and the majority of the Unsullied perished at the hands of the ice zombies. Dany's army approached King's Landing looking so decimated, that Euron could have blown them away.
It's a wild turn of events considering the past seven seasons of Dany's arc. As many people on Twitter noted, she blew a three dragon lead!
With only two episodes left, fans are theorizing/hoping that hope is not lost for the anti-Cersei #Resistance, and the seeds could have been planted for a dragon-ex-machina back in season four.
You may recall that Drogon, the dragon named for Khal Drogo that Dany rides, peaced out during season four, and his absense was never explained.
What if...the Mother of Dragons' dragon Drogon was out mothering dragons?
In a world in which dragons exist, this is possible.
According to George R.R. Martin's books, the dragons are genderfluid. Even if one was named after a male figure, they could still produce eggs.
The season eight opening credits appear to show a large dragon flying with three tiny ones.
Alternatively, Dany's original trinity could be the tiny ones, and a "big f*cker" could be waiting in the wings...no pun intended.
The teaser for the next episode also appears to show Euron looking surprised, and after he killed Rhaegal, nothing should surprise him at this point.
An especially diligent viewer slowed down the teaser, which may or may not feature more than one winged creature.
Emilia Clarke, the Mother of Dragons herself, told Jimmy Kimmel that episode five is even wilder than episode three, advising viewers to "find the biggest TV you can."
The more dragons, the merrier.
Hold on to your butts.