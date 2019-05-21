The 'Game of Thrones' cast's behind-the-scenes Instagrams from the finale are better than the episode.

As much as we'll miss Game of Thrones, we'll also miss seeing its exceptional cast being all in one place, both in and out of character.

The speawling cast shared some behind-the-scenes Instagrams from the last episode, and they're way more satisfying than the finale.

Sophie Turner, Queen in the North, posted this exclusive shot of Maisie Williams sporting shades, King Bran the Broken flashing his gorgeous legs, and Sansa Stark was modeling her Juul.

Turner, in her infinite coolness, tagged Juul Vapor, making me want to get addicted to nicotine.

Gemma Whelan, aka Daenerys apologist Yara Greyjoy, revealed that Kit Harington's arc in season eight is even more humbling than what we saw on screen. Harington's only lines the entire season were either "I don't want it!" about the Iron Throne or "she's my queen!" about Daenerys. When he wasn't in character, Harington was serving the realm as the "new make up chap," applying the primer that was promised.