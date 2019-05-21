The 'Game of Thrones' cast's behind-the-scenes Instagrams from the finale are better than the episode.

Orli Matlow
May 21, 2019@2:35 PM
As much as we'll miss Game of Thrones, we'll also miss seeing its exceptional cast being all in one place, both in and out of character.

The speawling cast shared some behind-the-scenes Instagrams from the last episode, and they're way more satisfying than the finale.

Sophie Turner, Queen in the North, posted this exclusive shot of Maisie Williams sporting shades, King Bran the Broken flashing his gorgeous legs, and Sansa Stark was modeling her Juul.

The pack survived

A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on

Turner, in her infinite coolness, tagged Juul Vapor, making me want to get addicted to nicotine.

Gemma Whelan, aka Daenerys apologist Yara Greyjoy, revealed that Kit Harington's arc in season eight is even more humbling than what we saw on screen. Harington's only lines the entire season were either "I don't want it!" about the Iron Throne or "she's my queen!" about Daenerys. When he wasn't in character, Harington was serving the realm as the "new make up chap," applying the primer that was promised.

Gwendoline Christie also shared a picture from the dragon pit, embracing assistant director Ciaran Colton, the first person she met on Game of Thrones.

"Playing Brienne of Tarth has redefined the way I look at the world, women and particularly myself," she wrote. "I have never felt so exposed by a character, but happy knowing that those feelings of discomfort were about shaking off convention and embracing strength and authenticity. "

THANK YOU. There is no other way to start this. @gameofthrones has changed my life beyond anything I could have comprehended. Playing Brienne of Tarth has redefined the way I look at the world, women and particularly myself. I have never felt so exposed by a character, but happy knowing that those feelings of discomfort were about shaking off convention and embracing strength and authenticity. This photograph was taken on my very last day saying goodbye to my friend Ciaran, he worked on the show from the beginning as an AD and was the first person I met on ‘Game of Thrones’ - he treated me with respect, kindness and great humour every single day. I shall miss seeing his smiling face in the misty dawn mornings, warmly welcoming me to set. I shall miss everyone that gave so much of themselves helping to create ‘Game of Thrones’; it was a privilege to work with such talented creatives, cast and crew. I am just so very grateful for this phenomenal opportunity and the incredible support that you’ve all given me, all your kind words and cheer - it truly means a great deal to have been part of something so many of us have loved. My heart aches with how much I will miss Ser Brienne of Tarth. But what she has inspired I will take with me. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. ⚔️🖤

A post shared by Gwendoline Christie (@gwendolineuniverse) on

Lino Facioli, who played Sweet Robin Arryn and a walking advertisement for the power of puberty, shared an album commemorating his years on the show, including some behind-the-scenes shots from Tyrion's trial.

Prince Eric from "The Little Mermaid" vibes.
Facioli, the unnamed Prince of Dorne, and a lord from the Iron Islands formed a boy band.

What's West of Westeros? is the new One Direction.
