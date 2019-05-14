Jon Snow or Arya Stark? Fans are debating who will get to kill Dany and become the Prince(ss) That Was Promised.

As we approach the Game of Thrones series finale, are two types of people in the world:
People who think that Jon Snow will kill Daenerys Targaryen and people who think that the honor will go to Arya Stark. Both theories are backed up by reason as well as prophecy.
The penultimate episode, "The Bells," took the narrative in the "this b*tch be crazy" direction, showing in a horrifying dragonfire blitzkrieg on King's Landing that Dany is unfit to rule.
After warning her brother for weeks, Sansa Stark was proved right, and Jon Snow's face as he watched his ex-girlfriend, still-aunt carpet bomb a city instantly became a meme.
Jon Snow has a clear motivation for killing Daenerys: she's a mass murderer.
Without an official Westerosi war crimes tribunal, assassinating the Mad Queen is likely the only way to contain her.
Always a reluctant fighter, Jon Snow has been noble about trying to protect the lives of innocents—he was even murdered for it at the end of season five.
While Arya appeared to have killed the "Jon Snow is the Prince That Was Promised" theory when she killed the Night King, another clause in the prophecy still holds hope for Jon Snow Stans.
In the books, the PoTP is said to be the reincarnation of Azor Ahai, a legendary fighter who ended the Long Night (or a similar apocalyptic event) when he forged a flaming sword called Lightbringer by stabbing his wife Nissa Nissa in the heart.
Here's how Thoros of Myr describes the legend as a follower of the Lord of Light:
According to prophecy, our champion will be reborn to wake dragons from stone and reforge the great sword Lightbringer that defeated the darkness those thousands of years ago. If the old tales are true, a terrible weapon forged with a loving wife's heart. Part of me thinks man was well rid of it, but great power requires great sacrifice. That much at least the Lord of Light is clear on.
Could Jon stabbing Dany, his (ex) girlfriend, be a roundabout fulfillment of the prophecy?
After unleashing her wrath upon King's Landing, Dany is a walking Cataclysmic Event. Jon could end what Dany called "The Last War" by ending her.
A trailer for HBO's documentary about the finale shows Kit Harington crying—could it be because he has to kill Dany, or because he doesn't get to be the hero once again?
Alternatively, the honor could go to Arya Stark, the Hero of Winterfell who literally saved humanity two episodes. She did it once—she could do it again!
Arya arising from the rubble of King's Landing could boost her candidacy to fulfill the prophecy.
Plus, a separate prophecy from LoL priestess Melisandre hints at Arya's next kill.
The brown eyes were Walder Frey's. The blue eyes belonged to the motherf*cking Night King. And now, look who also has green eyes:
It's on?
In the end, however, the showrunners might just pull a Cersei and kill Daenerys with a pile of rocks.
And since neither of them want to rule, you know what that means: