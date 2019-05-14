Jon Snow or Arya Stark? Fans are debating who will get to kill Dany and become the Prince(ss) That Was Promised.

As we approach the Game of Thrones series finale, are two types of people in the world:

People who think that Jon Snow will kill Daenerys Targaryen and people who think that the honor will go to Arya Stark. Both theories are backed up by reason as well as prophecy.

The penultimate episode, "The Bells," took the narrative in the "this b*tch be crazy" direction, showing in a horrifying dragonfire blitzkrieg on King's Landing that Dany is unfit to rule.

After warning her brother for weeks, Sansa Stark was proved right, and Jon Snow's face as he watched his ex-girlfriend, still-aunt carpet bomb a city instantly became a meme.

Jon Snow has a clear motivation for killing Daenerys: she's a mass murderer.

Without an official Westerosi war crimes tribunal, assassinating the Mad Queen is likely the only way to contain her.