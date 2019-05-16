The 15 best predictions for how 'Game of Thrones' ends tonight. Daenerys morghulis.

Orli Matlow
May 16, 2019@7:00 PM
We asked, you answered.

Because reality is so overwhelmingly bleak and the Game of Thrones finale marks the end of an era, we can't stop thinking about what the final trip to Westeros will bring.

Who will sit on the Iron Throne? Will there even be an Iron Throne? Where the hell does Bran Stark go when people are burning? Just how many hours of our lives have we wasted reading theorizing about The Prince That Was Promised? The final 80 minutes of Game of Thrones has a lot of ground to cover, and we asked you guys, our loyal bannermen, to tell us what you expect to see.

There are some common themes: Daenerys is dead AF, Tywin Lannister might have been right to call Tyrion "no son of mine," and Jon Snow might be destined for the North—the real north.

1. Valar morghulis—and they do.

2. A Girl is Killed By Grey Worm.

3. Grey Worm is Killed By A Girl.

4. Arya vs. Everybody.

5. King Gendry Baratheon, First of His Name.

6. Tyrion is a Targaryen, and takes the throne.

7. Arya takes her horse down the old town road.

8. Jon kills Dany.

9. Jon kills himself.

10. Bran did 9/11.

11. The "Bran is the Night King" theory is undead.

12. May the Force be with us.

13. The twist?..........There is no throne.

These ones are obviously jokes, but they're too funny not to include.

14. Finally, an explanation for Bran's weirdness.

15. One does not simply walk into Westeros.

