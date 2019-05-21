People are summing up 'Game of Thrones' in one tweet and the results are pure art.

TLDR; Game of Thrones is over, fans are upset about the ending, and this article contains spoilers.

For those who have been with Game of Thrones since the beginning, the past eight years have been quite the journey. Main characters were beheaded, dragons were born from fire, and incest became a thing we all kind of got used to. Ah, the memories.

In honor of reminiscing, author Amy Cuddy asked people to sum up Game of Thrones in one tweet.

Can someone please explain the plot/story of the entire #GOT series in a single tweet? — Amy Cuddy (@amyjccuddy) May 20, 2019

And boy, oh boy did people deliver. Here are twenty-five of our favorite responses.

1.

People fight over porcupine throne; no one gets to sit on it. — Jezebel Express (@jezebelexpress) May 21, 2019

2.

In the end, they laughed at democracy and the electoral colleges chose Google Search to sit on the throne. #gameofThrones — Masti Lashkari (@mastilashkari) May 20, 2019

3.