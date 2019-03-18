10 'Game of Thrones' memes that perfectly recap where we left off. A new season is coming.

After a nearly two-year wait, we are merely weeks away from the beginning of the end of Game of Thrones! The return of the biggest show in the universe will not only entertain us, but liberate us from awkward silences.

It's easy to forget where we left off, so here's a crash course in meme form to help you impress everyone at your watch party.

1. In the season seven finale, "The Dragon and the Wolf," Jaime left Cersei in King's Landing because he's sick of her murders and takes the existential threat of climate change the Army of the Dead seriously. Here's hoping he seeks comfot with his non-sister, Brienne of Tarth.

All I want to see in Season 8 is this to happen! pic.twitter.com/fgaEw9QouK — Game of Thrones Memes (@Thrones_Memes) January 25, 2019

2. Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen got it on, all while Samwell Tarly and Bran discussed his true parentage. Dany gives the title of "cool aunt" a new meaning.

3. Sansa and Arya teamed up to execute Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish for setting in motion the deaths of basically their entire family. Chaos is a ladder.