10 'Game of Thrones' memes that perfectly recap where we left off. A new season is coming.

After a nearly two-year wait, we are merely weeks away from the beginning of the end of Game of Thrones! The return of the biggest show in the universe will not only entertain us, but liberate us from awkward silences.
It's easy to forget where we left off, so here's a crash course in meme form to help you impress everyone at your watch party.
1. In the season seven finale, "The Dragon and the Wolf," Jaime left Cersei in King's Landing because he's sick of her murders and takes the existential threat of
climate change the Army of the Dead seriously. Here's hoping he seeks comfot with his non-sister, Brienne of Tarth.
2. Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen got it on, all while Samwell Tarly and Bran discussed his true parentage. Dany gives the title of "cool aunt" a new meaning.
3. Sansa and Arya teamed up to execute Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish for setting in motion the deaths of basically their entire family. Chaos is a ladder.
4. Theon Greyjoy abandoned Yara on a burning boat but set off to get her back. He's very sorry.
5. We found out that Jon Snow's real name is Aegon Targaryen, and he's the legitimate heir to the Iron Throne.
6. An ice dragon knocked The Wall down because WALLS. DON'T. WORK.
7. Bran Stark is already the Three-Eyed raven, but according to fan theories, he might have yet another identity.
8. She's all out of kids but she's got one on the way...
9. Cersei DGAF about the White Walkers. They're far from King's Landing and Euron Greyjoy went to fetch her some mercenaries.
10. The High Septon's diary, as discovered by Gilly and Sam, revealed that Robert's Rebellion was built on a lie because Lyanna Stark actually loved Rhaegar Targaryen and they got married so their child isn't a bastard but the heir to the throne.
That child is Jon Snow.
