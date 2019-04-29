37 memes you'll only understand if you watched this week's 'Game of Thrones.'

What do we say to the God of Death?

You are no match for ARYA MOTHERF*CKING (Gendry-f*cking?) STARK.

Pour one out for the Night King. And Theon. And Jorah. And Lyanna. And the Dothraki. And (most) of the Unsullied. And Edd. And House Mormont's line of succession. Lord Beric Dondarrion—for real this time. And Melisandre, who single-handedly helped us see this episode, because "The Long Night" was literally dark and full of terrors.

As you recover from the insanity that was the Battle of Winterfell, here are some memes to commemorate the bloodbath.

Jon and Dany realising they're not that special after Arya carries the entire team and kills the night king#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/P4cwfWDoVl — TaeJin (@Ban_gtan16) April 29, 2019

