38 memes you need to see if you watched last week's 'Game of Thrones.'

HOLY MOTHER OF DRAGONS.

The penultimate episode of Game of Thrones was a fire festival... an absolute bloodbath guaranteed to make some people mad and other people even madder.

Dany fulfilled her father's dying wish and burned King's Landing to the ground, and the episode civilians'-eye-view made it a horrifying experience.

After years of theories and buildup, the honor of killing Cersei went to...a pile of rocks. Jaime and his redemption arc died in her arms, and the Brothers Clegane had their brawl. Jon, Davos, Tyrion, and Arya appear to be the only characters with names to have survived the Mad Queen, and it looks like Arya finally has her green-eyed target. For the second to last time EVER, here are the best memes about this week's episode.

