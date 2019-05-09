7 moms on 'Game of Thrones,' ranked from bad to worst.

Advertising

Westeros is a patriarchal society, but women and their wombs (and/or dragon eggs) still hold a lot of power. Behind every great man is a woman who gave birth to them, ready to take the throne if their actions drive him to suicide. In honor of Mother's Day, and the show's penultimate episode (!!!) falling on the same day, here's the best of the worst moms in Westeros. (Shout out to the only good mom on the show, Lady Olenna Tyrell. Mace Tyrell might have been an idiot who looked like the Mayor of Munchkinland, but she did her best.) 7. Catelyn Stark HBO Lady Stark (do do do do do do do) was mostly a good mom. She sought revenge on the Lannisters for allegedly trying to kill Bran, but she let her daughters go off to King's Landing with those very same Lannisters after she already heard that they poisoned her brother-in-law. Catelyn mostly did a good job serving as de facto Hand of the King in the North during seasons two and three, except for that whole "letting Jaime Lannister go against Robb's wishes" thing. Still, it was in the interest of getting her daughters back, which is understandable. No need to call Westerosi Child Protective Services here.

6. Ellaria Sand Giphy If you kill Cersei Lannister's daughter, knowing full well who Cersei Lannister is and how much she loves murder and vengeance, then you're a bad mom. Cersei killed her own husband because she was bored—of course she was going to go after the people who killed her daughter. Prioritzing your thirst for revenge over your daughters' lives is a bad mom move.

5. Lysa Arryn Giphy Aunt Lysa was overbearing and creepy as hell—and it showed in Sweetrobin's behavior and appetite. Being a mother who breastfeeds a non-baby child is just as bad as being a negligent one. This is some medieval helicopter parent sh*t. 4. Melisandre HBO

Melisandre gave birth to a shadow demon for the sole purpose of dispatching them to assassinate her lover's brother. Putting your child in danger by sending them on such a mission is irresponsible. While the Shadow was clearly a murderer by nature, nurture could have informed its homicidal tendencies in the minutes mother and son spent together. Plus, who's the daddy? Stannis Baratheon or the Lord of Light? 3. Daenerys Targaryen HBO

The Mother of Dragons made some major mistakes that clipped her children's wings. She chained Drogon, Viserion, and Rhaegal in a dungeon in Mireen, stunting their development and giving up on their ability to be trained. Did she not even bother to watch How To Train Your Dragon, or did she just go straight to How To Chain Your Dragon? Daenerys Targaryen worked her children too hard, bringing Viserion and Rhaegal into battle when they were either unprepared or too tired to fight, which resulted in both of their deaths. After the Battle of Winterfell, Jon Snow said that Rhaegal was too tired to be ridden—what made her think that he'd have the energy to make it to Dragonstone, with or without the Iron Fleet ambush?

Many would also cite Dany's naming a dragon "Drogon" as indicative of a stupid lack of creativity, but let us remind them: Drogon isn't named Drogon as in "Dragon," he's Drogon as in Khal Drogo. 2. Cersei Lannister HBO Cersei loved her children—but not enough not to put targets on their backs by going on killing sprees. She didn't appear to consider how her son Tommen would feel when she blew up his wife and all his friends, driving him to suicide.

While he was alive, Cersei enabled all of Joffrey's sadistic behavior, with the exception of having said, "Not now, Joffrey!" a couple of times. She struggled to control him, and never punished him for his hobby of torturing prostitutes. Cersei actively encouraged Joffrey's malevolence, feeding him such pearls of wisdom as "everyone who isn't us is an enemy," and joining him in tormenting Sansa Stark.

1. Selyse Baratheon HBO The absolute worst mother on the show is without a doubt the wife of the usurper Stannis Baratheon, who kept her daughter in a cage and brought her above ground to be murdered. Stannis, even with his Messiah Complex and almost identical face to Roose Bolton's, actually loved Shireen. Selyse, on the other hand, never visited her, and thought that Shireen's grayscale was a punishment for wickedness. Girl, she's a CHILD. Sure, Selyse loved her stillborn sons so much she kept them in jars, but she let her ACTUAL LIVING DAUGHTER BE BURNED AT THE STAKE and openly hated her her whole life. Selyse was such a creepy religious zealot, she gives off major Mother Pence vibes.