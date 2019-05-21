Here's everything we know about the 'Game of Thrones' spinoffs. What is dead may never die.

Game of Thrones might be over, but that doesn't mean the gazillion-dollar franchise is gone for good. A prequel pilot has been announced, and there's even more content spiraling like White Walkers' corpses.
The spinoffs in development are spinoffs in that they take place in George R. R. Martin's world of A Song of Ice and Fire, but not so much as they involve the characters we know and love (and love to hate). As awesome as it would be see to see Arya the Explorer (Exploreya?), as far as we know, Maisie Williams has laid down her Needle for good.
Martin took to his blog Not A Blog earlier this month to update us on the five Game of Thrones "successor shows" that HBO has in development. "Successor shows" is Martin's term—"I mislike the term 'spinoffs,'" he wrote.
Of the five of in development, "three of them are still moving forward nicely."
"The one I am not supposed to call THE LONG NIGHT will be shooting later this year, and two other shows remain in the script stage, but are edging closer," he wrote. "What are they about? I cannot say," he added, but he plugged his Ice and Fire companion book Fire & Blood to inspire theories.
Vox reports that the projects in development come from Jane Goldman (Kingsman: The Golden Circle); Max Borenstein (Kong: Skull Island); Brian Helgeland (Legend); and Carly Wray (Mad Men).
One pilot is in production, and it goes further back than medieval times.
Goldman's project is the one closest to existing. The British newspaper The Sun leaked that the working title is allegedly Bloodmoon, and that production has begun in Belfast, where GoT's operations was back in the day.
Here's how HBO describes the Not A Prequel:
Taking place thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones, the series chronicles the world’s descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. From the horrifying secrets of Westeros’s history to the true origin of the White Walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend, only one thing is for sure: It’s not the story we think we know.
The Age of Heroes is the era of Westeros' great houses' Founding Fathers.
The epoch began when the First Men, the original human inhabitants of Westeros, made peace with the mystical, non-human Children of the Forest. They lived in harmony on the continent for years and planted the roots for the society we know on Game of Thrones.
Among the eponymous heroes are Bran the Builder, the founder of House Stark who built Winterfell and the Wall; and Lann the Clever, who took Casterly Rock and would later spawn the Lannisters.
While we won't get to see Sansa and Tyrion, the new show just might introduce us to their great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great (you get it) grandparents.
The pilot stars Naomi Watts, and a whole bunch of other British people.
Watts plays "a charismatic socialite hiding a dark secret," according to HBO, and is joined by Josh Whitehouse (Poldark), Naomi Ackie (Lady Macbeth), Denise Gough (Monday), Jamie Campbell Bower (Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald), Sheila Atim (Harlots), Ivanno Jeremiah (Humans), Georgie Henley (The Chronicles of Narnia films), Alex Sharp (How to Talk to Girls at Parties) and Toby Regbo (The Last Kingdom, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald).
Martin says that it's a new, old Westeros.
The author told Entertainment Weekly:
Westeros is a very different place. There’s no King’s Landing. There’s no Iron Throne. There are no Targaryens — Valyria has hardly begun to rise yet with its dragons and the great empire that it built. We’re dealing with a different and older world and hopefully that will be part of the fun of the series.
So there won't be dragons, but that doesn't mean there won't be magic...
There might be White Walkers.
While Goldman's series might be without familiar landmarks and families, one known entity is likely to make an appearance: the Night King.
Martin referred to the still-officially-untitled pilot as "The Long Night," which is a reference to the time in Westerosi history in which the White Walkers first descended upon the continent.
Little was known about the Night King's motivations before his was stabbed by Arya Stark, so hopefully the not-a-prequel will elaborate.
Only a pilot has been ordered, so if we get to see this new show, it'll be in May 2020 at the absolute earliest.
HBO's Casey Bloys told The Hollywood Reporter that nothing has been ordered, and if it was, "nothing is going to air on HBO until at least a year after the final season."
It's going to be a long night before The Long Night.