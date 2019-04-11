The 13 most romantic moments on 'Game of Thrones' that aren't incestuous.

Contrary to popular belief, the sex on Game of Thrones isn't all incest and rape. There are at least 13 genuinely romantic moments in our journey through Westeros (and Essos). From dragon fire to wildfire, the show doesn't do anything half-assed, and amidst all the bare asses, there are some moving moments that might just make you swoon. What's swooning, you may ask? Let Jon Snow explain: HBO via Tumblr Here are the swoon-worthy moments. 1. Gendry calls Arya "m'lady." HBO via Tumblr The only man who can ever call a woman "m'lady" without seeming like a creepy Redditor who thinks he's entitled to women is Gendry Baratheon. We'd like to see him swing his sword (wink wink), and Arya deserves someone who appreciates her awesomeness. Gendry was her travel companion immediately after her father was beheaded. Having been with her at her worst, he deserves her at her best.

Her best is being home with her family, slashing Littlefinger's throat. Giphy This moment in Season 3, Episode 5 was soon overshadowed by Kit Harington and Rose Leslie appearing pretending to consummate what would later become an IRL marriage. 2. Robb Stark and Talisa's meet-cute over dead bodies.

If you define romantic as something you'd see in a rom-com, then YES, this scene is definitely romantic. Meet Robb: He's King in the North, waging war against the king who killed his father. Meet Talisa: She's a healer from Volantis who claims not to be highborn...but is she? Their banter is straight-up Sam and Diane from Cheers and there's no sight more beautiful than dead Lannister soldiers. 3. Jon Snow and Ygritte in the cave of wonders.

You know nothing Jon Sno- (*orgasms*). 4. Jon says "I love you." HBO via Tumblr HBO via Tumblr HBO via Tumblr

The most beautiful words in the Common Tongue. Yes, it's alright to giggle at the thought of Jon's "common tongue" after that cave scene. 5. "But first we'll live." HBO via Tumblr A romantic spin on "valar morghulis." 6. Jon and Ygritte make out on the top of the wall.

I promise that this listicle isn't all Jon + Ygritte, but only because she dies. 7. Ygritte dies in Jon's arms. HBO via Tumblr HBO via Tumblr This is some real Romeo and Juliet sh*t, except Jon doesn't die. Well, not yet. And when he does, he's brought back to life.

8. Robb and Talisa's wedding. HBO via Giphy 9. Talisa Stark tells Rob she's pregnant. HBO via Pinterest I hope nothing bad happens to them or their baby!!!

10. Khal Drogo and Daenerys Targaryen fall in love. HBO via Pinterest An arranged marriage that started horrifyingly violent (yes, a Dothraki wedding without at least three deaths is considered a dull affair), Khal and Khaleesi luckily fell in love. I hope nothing bad happens to them or their baby!!!!!!! 11. Jaime Lannister gives Brienne of Tarth his Valyrian steel sword.

Jaime and Brienne's so far platonic relationship also follows several rom-com beats. He's hot. She's beautiful but doesn't know it. He's with someone he shouldn't be: a literal evil queen who happens to be his twin sister. Just by knowing Brienne, Jaime has become a better person, developing the moral compass that lead him North at the end of season seven. The countdown to their reunion is on.

12. Loras Tyrell shaves Renly Baratheon. Giphy Renly and Loras are brothers-in-law, so this might qualify as incest-adjacent, but these two carried out their affair for so long, they must have really liked each other. 13. Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark elope. HBO via Tumblr The "abduction" of Lyanna stark that prompted Robert's Rebellion wasn't an abduction after all.

As we learned in the season seven finale as Jon Snow and Daenerys were boning, Rhaegar and Lyanna are Jon's parents, and they were in love. That means Jon is not a bastard, but the heir to the Iron Throne, and more shockingly, it means that his new lover his aunt. Sorry, Jon and Dany, you are ineligible for this list.