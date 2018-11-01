'Game of Thrones' fans are losing their sh*t over first look at season 8's incest.

It's been so long since Game of Thrones was on the air (exactly 437 days!) that the fandom is desperate for any and all intel about the final season.

Entertainment Weekly has blessed us with a few love droplets with the reveal of their latest cover, which features Daenerys and Jon Snow looking both extremely hot and extremely cold.

The first official photo from #GameOfThrones’ final season is here! Get exclusive details on the most impossible finale in TV history in our report from the #GoT set: https://t.co/wjWGa4K2Yr pic.twitter.com/59aFZkCR0U — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) November 1, 2018

It's the first official set photo from season eight, and Emilia Clark and Kit Harington are as smoldering as ever.

People are charmed by this adorable photo of an aunt and her nephew.

Me in 2011: Yuck, incest.



Me in 2018: ♫ Let's get it on ♫ https://t.co/sd4WippKEL — Crazy Rich stphn (@the_stphn) November 1, 2018