'Game of Thrones' fans are losing their sh*t over first look at season 8's incest.

It's been so long since Game of Thrones was on the air (exactly 437 days!) that the fandom is desperate for any and all intel about the final season.
Entertainment Weekly has blessed us with a few love droplets with the reveal of their latest cover, which features Daenerys and Jon Snow looking both extremely hot and extremely cold.
It's the first official set photo from season eight, and Emilia Clark and Kit Harington are as smoldering as ever.
People are charmed by this adorable photo of an aunt and her nephew.
Others were less enthused by the family portrait.
Because it's Game of Thrones, people are reading a lot into every single detail. Does the composition of Dany's coat mean the restoration of the Targaryen dynasty?!?!?!
It's not just a magazine cover, but a magazine article, too!
Here are the juiciest tidbits:
When he got the scripts, Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister) didn't skip to the end to see if he survives.
David Benioff and Dan Weiss were "uncharacteristically anxious" about whether or not the actors would like the scripts, which means there are some "climactic twists."
Kit Harington didn't read the scripts until the table read.
“I walked in saying, ‘Don’t tell me, I don’t want to know,’” Harington says. “What’s the point of reading it to myself in my own head when I can listen to people do it and find out with my friends?” So, yes: Jon Snow, quite literally, knew nothing.
Reporter James Hibbert sat in on the series finale table read:
Several actors are performing, and I’m stunned: There are characters in the finale that I did not expect. I gradually begin to piece together what has happened in Westeros over the previous five episodes and try not to look like I’m freaking out.
The sets' secrets are protected like spies'.
According to Hibberd, the production crew had "drone killer" guns set to take down anything snooping over the set.
The actors have Secret Service-like code names. Emilia Clarke's is "Eldiss."
Each episode cost at least $15 million.
Season 8 opens with a callback to the pilot, with Daenerys and her army arriving at Winterfell like King Robert and his entourage did so many years ago.
Sansa is apparently not happy that Jon "bent the knee" to Dany.
The finale "[flips] this kind of story on it's head." So who dies???
According to Dinklage, the final battle against the Army of the Dead "makes the Battle of the Bastards look like a theme park."
