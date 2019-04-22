26 memes you'll only understand if you watched this week's 'Game of Thrones.'

Orli Matlow
Apr 22, 2019@2:20 PM
Seven hells! That was A LOT, and it only gets more dangerous from here!

Sunday night's episode of Game of Thrones, "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," gave us dozens of beautiful moments as our faves up in Winterfell contemplated their imminent deaths.

While The Army of the Dead marched, Arya checked something off her list—her bucket list—as the of-age Maisie Williams' scene with Gendry lit Tumblr on fire. Pod started his indie-folk career and Brienne of Tarth finally got the honor she deserved. This Winterfell-based bottle episode gave fans a lot of beautiful moments, which is only fair because it looks like next week they're going to squish our eyeballs like the Mountain. Here are some of the best memes about the last hour of happiness we'll likely ever experience.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

Posted by Trial By Meme on Monday, April 22, 2019

23.

24.

[Credit for this idea goes to "Sam D." ]

Posted by Where Whores Go on Sunday, April 21, 2019
25.

26.

PROTECT GHOST. #GameOfThrones

A post shared by Binge Mode (@binge_mode) on

