'Game of Thrones' dropped a season eight teaser and people are losing their heads.

Winter is coming this spring!

HBO announced that the eighth and final season of everyone's favorite medieval fantasy porno spectacular, Game of Thrones, will premiere in in April. That's only half a year away!

The show announced the return with a sizzle reel of great moments in Thrones history, from the wildfire church explosion to the many, many assassinations.

The teaser got 31,000 retweets within an hour.

Every battle.

Every betrayal.

Every risk.

Every fight.

Every sacrifice.

Every death.

All #ForTheThrone. pic.twitter.com/WReVt473SH — Game Of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) November 13, 2018

The announcement of the premiere month also introduces the official new hashtag of the grand finale: #ForTheThrone.

Fire cannot kill a dragon #ForTheThrone. pic.twitter.com/alSusVDUOw — Game Of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) November 13, 2018