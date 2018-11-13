'Game of Thrones' dropped a season eight teaser and people are losing their heads.

'Game of Thrones' dropped a season eight teaser and people are losing their heads.
Orli Matlow
Nov 13, 2018@4:02 PM
Advertising

Winter is coming this spring!

HBO announced that the eighth and final season of everyone's favorite medieval fantasy porno spectacular, Game of Thrones, will premiere in in April. That's only half a year away!

The show announced the return with a sizzle reel of great moments in Thrones history, from the wildfire church explosion to the many, many assassinations.

The teaser got 31,000 retweets within an hour.

The announcement of the premiere month also introduces the official new hashtag of the grand finale: #ForTheThrone.

Advertising

(Woah, a LOT has happened on this show.)

Even though the teaser introduces nothing new other than the word "April," people are getting emotional.

Advertising
Advertising

It's going to be the last beginning.

Advertising

People are hyped, and also pissed that none of this footage is new.

They're also prepared to make some bribes.

Advertising

Stay tuned. We'll cover the Thronesgasm as soon as HBO decides to bless us with a trailer.

We'll be praying to the Seven until that holy day arrives.

Advertising
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc
 