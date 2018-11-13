'Game of Thrones' dropped a season eight teaser and people are losing their heads.

Winter is coming this spring!
HBO announced that the eighth and final season of everyone's favorite medieval fantasy porno spectacular, Game of Thrones, will premiere in in April. That's only half a year away!
The show announced the return with a sizzle reel of great moments in Thrones history, from the wildfire church explosion to the many, many assassinations.
The teaser got 31,000 retweets within an hour.
The announcement of the premiere month also introduces the official new hashtag of the grand finale: #ForTheThrone.
(Woah, a LOT has happened on this show.)
Even though the teaser introduces nothing new other than the word "April," people are getting emotional.
April 2019. And so my watch begins. #ForTheThrone pic.twitter.com/ffvokWRXg9— OGBlack (@VAKnightStick) November 13, 2018
It's going to be the last beginning.
People are hyped, and also pissed that none of this footage is new.
When you thought this was going to be a new trailer pic.twitter.com/bZmnWPwake— Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) November 13, 2018
A girl needs a trailer— Conny TOKYO NIGHT 2 // never met Taylor l (@connylovestay) November 13, 2018
GIVE US TRAILER!! pic.twitter.com/1mU0VSXMNr— Obie Brown (@Obienator) November 13, 2018
They're also prepared to make some bribes.
dont kill dany please pic.twitter.com/kzrjoIOPq1— hannah the bee (@detectivewaynes) November 13, 2018
Stay tuned. We'll cover the Thronesgasm as soon as HBO decides to bless us with a trailer.
We'll be praying to the Seven until that holy day arrives.