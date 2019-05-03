5 bonkers 'Game of Thrones' theories that are so crazy, they just might work.

The fun of being a Game of Thrones fan is 80% watching the show, 20% consuming every theory, podcast, and video lecture about Westeros. I scoured the internet for the most interesting theories of the show's endgame (not to be confused with Avengers: Endgame), and these ones are so crazy, they just might work.
1. It's on with Bronn, pandabearguy21 predicts.
Here's what he thinks will go down:
- Bronn will head north and die trying to kill Jaime and Tyrion. He will kill Jaime.
- Arya, using Jaime's face, will kill Cersei, fulfilling green eyes prophecy, Hound will kill The Mountain.
- Daenerys will win the war but the North will still favor Jon Snow, leading to a fight for the crown
- Jon will be killed by Daenerys after she has gone mad and Tyrion will swap sides to be with Sansa
- A new lord of death will be created, either Jon or Daenerys is turned into the new Night King or Queen, or Cersei/Qyburn have already manufactured a new zombie creating magical destructive weapon. The fight between god of life and death continues.
2. Tyrion will be the one killed by Bronn, per HilmAbigail.
3. "Bran is the Lord of Light" is the new "Bran is the Night King."
Redditor DontMicrowaveCats cited an interview with George R.R. Martin to make the case.
GRRM brought up Beric Dondarrion (RIP) with Time Magazine, saying, "He’s not a living human being anymore. His heart isn’t beating, his blood isn’t flowing in his veins, he’s a wight, but a wight animated by fire instead of by ice, now we’re getting back to the whole fire and ice thing."
So, since the Night King (RIP) controlls the "ice wights," who controls the "fire wights"?
The theory suggests that all of the miracles attributed to the "Lord of Light" might actually have been achieved by Bran and his warging powers:
All of the "magical Lord of Light moments" that are supposedly the God's work, are actually Bran manipulating the past, resurrecting people and making sure Arya got the knife and made it to kill NK.
-Beric getting brought back to life so many times….it wasn't the shitty priest saying a prayer. Both he and Melisandre said he shouldn't have that power. In fact, it was Bran bringing him back to life so he could help Arya during the battle.
-The hound surviving. Septon Ray told him he thought he was a corpse. He also told him that he pretty much died multiple times while he was recovering, but he kept coming back to life. After he comes back to life, he's fighting for good. Again, hound ended up a key figure in getting Arya to the NK.
-Jon coming back. No evidence again to suggest Melisandre's prayer did it. She completely gave up, and he didn't come back to life until a while after.
-The trench lighting on fire…again, it didn't seem to be Melisandre's words that did it. You could see she was getting frustrated/confused when it wasn't working at first. It was actually Bran summoning fire.
-Lord Varys hearing the voice in the flames after he was cut....which is said to be what lead to him ending up in King's Landing and rising to power. After that scene with the priestess in the Pyramid, it cut to Bran’s face.
We know Bran is the most powerful living being other than the Night King. We know both he and the Lord of Light are working towards the same goal, and both manipulate the storyline.
It makes sense that Bran is the Lord of light, and all past 3 Eyed Ravens were also the Lord of Light. Or at the very least they’re representatives of him .
Where was Bran during the battle? Making shit happen. This would make the Night King's death wayyy less anticlimactic than it was.
4. The person to kill Cersei will be... Cersei.
Steampunk_Penguin_ proposes that Cersei might pull a Tommen before the show is done:
Jaime will die, one way or another, removing the last reason for Cersei to want to fight. As for the pregnancy, it will either turn out she was lying (also to Jaime, cause remember, he believes it's real), or she will have a miscarriage. She will attempt a defence of King's Landing out of sheer defiance, but quickly lose. Shortly before King's Landing is taken, she will commit suicide, probably the same way she was going to after the Battle of the Blackwater (or maybe the same way Tommen did).
TLDR: Cersei has nothing left to live for if she loses. Jon Snow & co. cold-bloodedly killing her would undermine their position as "good guys". Cersei's suicide would be a good end to some narrative arcs. Cersei will commit suicide before GOT is over.
5. There's going to be a wedding even redder than the Red Wedding.
Ggggggsilks calls this the "Blood Wedding" theory:
There are two primary conflicts remaining over the last 3 episodes. The first is the conflict with Cersei, and the second is the power struggle between Jon and Dany. First, we have to clear the board of Cersei. This manifests firstly through a turn from the Golden Company. They've spoken so many times about them not breaking a contract that at this point its almost a done deal that some sort of reversal is coming from Harry Strickland and Co. It remains to be seen if this will have any basis in the Golden Company's Blackfyre roots detailed in the books. Take that with Clegane bowl and Jaime's killing of Cersei via the culmination of the Valonquar prophesy. Again, the Val prophesy is in the books but we've been building to a Jaime/Cersei showdown for a while now in the show. Clear Qyburn from the board and all we have left is sorting out Dany and Jon's claims to the throne.
First, we have to remember that Dany was to be betrayed three times. Two of those have already happened. Once for blood (Drogo and the Witch), once for gold (Jorah and his spying) and once for love. It's this final betrayal that is the catalyst for the Blood Wedding theory. At this point, my theory for the person in Dany's camp who could betray her for love is Tyrion, for his love of Sansa, brought on through Sansa and Dany's conflict for dominion of the North. This has also already been established heavy-handedly in the final season. Now... we have to remember that the showrunners have spoke openly about three "Holy Shit" moments that occur in the final seasons. The first was Shireen's burning, the second was the Hodor reveal. This third moment is Tyrion's/Northerners betrayal of Dany and her loyal followers.
This shocking moment in theory could be what I call the "Blood Wedding" where Jon and Dany agree to be married, however Jon is more reticent to marry her regarding the incest at play. Tyrion, Sansa, and Jon conspire to kill Dany, Grey Worm, Missandei, and Drogon at the wedding feast. I'm also assuming that Dany will perform more acts that will make her seem an untrustworthy and brutal ruler. There will inevitably be pushback from Jon's side, which will come in the form of Ser Davos, who will need to be killed as well.
In the end, this gives Game of Thrones its promised "bittersweet ending" wherein our heroes and favorite characters rule the Seven Kingoms, but at the cost of this heinous act.
TL;DR: Cersei dies early at Jaime's hand. Tyrion, Sansa, and Jon conspire to kill Dany, GW, Missandei, and Drogon at Jon and Dany's wedding. Davos is killed prior due to his reticence.