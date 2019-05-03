5 bonkers 'Game of Thrones' theories that are so crazy, they just might work.

All of the "magical Lord of Light moments" that are supposedly the God's work, are actually Bran manipulating the past, resurrecting people and making sure Arya got the knife and made it to kill NK.

-Beric getting brought back to life so many times….it wasn't the shitty priest saying a prayer. Both he and Melisandre said he shouldn't have that power. In fact, it was Bran bringing him back to life so he could help Arya during the battle.

-The hound surviving. Septon Ray told him he thought he was a corpse. He also told him that he pretty much died multiple times while he was recovering, but he kept coming back to life. After he comes back to life, he's fighting for good. Again, hound ended up a key figure in getting Arya to the NK.

-Jon coming back. No evidence again to suggest Melisandre's prayer did it. She completely gave up, and he didn't come back to life until a while after.

-The trench lighting on fire…again, it didn't seem to be Melisandre's words that did it. You could see she was getting frustrated/confused when it wasn't working at first. It was actually Bran summoning fire.

-Lord Varys hearing the voice in the flames after he was cut....which is said to be what lead to him ending up in King's Landing and rising to power. After that scene with the priestess in the Pyramid, it cut to Bran’s face.

We know Bran is the most powerful living being other than the Night King. We know both he and the Lord of Light are working towards the same goal, and both manipulate the storyline.

It makes sense that Bran is the Lord of light, and all past 3 Eyed Ravens were also the Lord of Light. Or at the very least they’re representatives of him .

Where was Bran during the battle? Making shit happen. This would make the Night King's death wayyy less anticlimactic than it was.