13 hilarious behind-the-scenes Instagrams from the 'Game of Thrones' cast mourning their characters.

It's going to be tough to say goodbye to Game of Thrones, but the show is training us for the devastating farewell by making us mourn our favorite characters as they die one by one throughout season eight.
Characters' deaths are even harder on the actors, because not only are they out of a job, they've been in their heads for up to ten years. It's like a death in the family that makes for some fun Instagrams.
Lena Headey threw it back to two episodes ago with a video of her, Anton Lesser (Qyburn) and Pilou Asbæk (Euron) chillin' in a tent before it was time to stand on the walls of the city and execute Missandei.
"The thing is...it's non-stop glamour," Headey joked, introducing us to out-of-character Qyburn and Abæk's hilarious high-pitched squeal.
Speaking of Missandei, Headey shared a selfie with Nathalie Emmanuel and expressed regret for what her character had to do that day.
Headey also shared an adorable selfie of her Cersei's brother-lover Nikolaj Coster-Waldau with "jellyfish" on their heads, perhaps getting fitted for helmets to withstand the rocks???
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau also shared an adorable series of selfies from the twins' last scene. Cersei and Jaime made some funny faces to relieve some tension after shuffling off their mortal coil.
Both Asbaæk and Headey both responded in character.
Asbaæk is definitely the most prolific Instagrammer in the cast, tagging all his photos with hilarious locations.
From the "Heaven Gay Bar," he showed off those long legs that Cersei couldn't resist (to use as cover if she ever got to give birth to her incest baby).
"The Man Who Killed Jaime Lannister" also shared a selfie of Euron and Jaime's romantic day on the beach and included some fan fiction.
"Oh and sorry about last night...didn’t know you were in a hurry.... don’t have that many friends on #gameofthrones and just wanted to hang out on the beach...maybe play the guitar, make a 🔥 and chill under the stars while the world was burning around us...kinda romantic if you ask me...but sadly you never do..." he joked, I think?
He also shared a selfie with the other Lannister twin, and Westeros's favorite dirtbag couple looked adorable in matching beanies.
The man behind The Mountain, Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, posted pictures of him and his wife while he was in full CleganeBowl zombie makeup and that's unconditional love.
He is making the face that she should be making and it's adorably disgusting.
While Daenerys Targaryen isn't dead...yet... her sanity is dead and gone, having flown off the handle along with Emilia Clarke's wig.
While his death is sooooo two episodes ago, Vladimir Furdik (The Night King) has been sharing bonkers stunt videos, like this man being set on fire.
Furdik also shared this video of the Night King training with the late Ser Jorah, who is definitely lucky that he didn't live to see Dany commit genocide.
The Night King also introduced us to the stunt doubles behind Brienne and Jaime, kicking ass at the Battle of Winterfell with the two sides of Ned Stark's sword.
Stunt performer Dave Grant took us to Westeros with a slow-motion video of being burned alive as a Lannister soldier jumping off a building.
Now that's ~fire~!