13 hilarious behind-the-scenes Instagrams from the 'Game of Thrones' cast mourning their characters.

It's going to be tough to say goodbye to Game of Thrones, but the show is training us for the devastating farewell by making us mourn our favorite characters as they die one by one throughout season eight.

Characters' deaths are even harder on the actors, because not only are they out of a job, they've been in their heads for up to ten years. It's like a death in the family that makes for some fun Instagrams.

Lena Headey threw it back to two episodes ago with a video of her, Anton Lesser (Qyburn) and Pilou Asbæk (Euron) chillin' in a tent before it was time to stand on the walls of the city and execute Missandei.

"The thing is...it's non-stop glamour," Headey joked, introducing us to out-of-character Qyburn and Abæk's hilarious high-pitched squeal.

Speaking of Missandei, Headey shared a selfie with Nathalie Emmanuel and expressed regret for what her character had to do that day.

Headey also shared an adorable selfie of her Cersei's brother-lover Nikolaj Coster-Waldau with "jellyfish" on their heads, perhaps getting fitted for helmets to withstand the rocks???