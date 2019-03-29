Gigi Hadid snapped at a 'mean' teen for posting a pic of her. Cue mass confusion.

Gigi Hadid got man at a fan for making "negative" and "mean" comments about her, but, um, the fan didn't make negative or mean comments about her.

Hadid is a beautiful famous person famous for being beautiful, and apparently she gets confused when she reads.

This thing started when a fan named Noor shared photos of her cousins, who were lucky enough to stumble upon the supermodel after a photoshoot.

tell me why my cousins just met - pic.twitter.com/IJGEBQG68C — noor LOVES zayn (@lovingmyzjm) March 28, 2019

Noor replied "that's something, hope they're having fun <3," and Hadid interpreted that as negative (???).

Perhaps when you're used to being lavished with praise as a very famous person, anything less than "OMFG SHE'S A QUEEN" reads like an insult, because Hadid was inexplicably pissed at this thread.