Gigi Hadid snapped at a 'mean' teen for posting a pic of her. Cue mass confusion.

Orli Matlow
Mar 29, 2019@4:27 PM
Gigi Hadid got man at a fan for making "negative" and "mean" comments about her, but, um, the fan didn't make negative or mean comments about her.

Hadid is a beautiful famous person famous for being beautiful, and apparently she gets confused when she reads.

This thing started when a fan named Noor shared photos of her cousins, who were lucky enough to stumble upon the supermodel after a photoshoot.

Noor replied "that's something, hope they're having fun <3," and Hadid interpreted that as negative (???).

Perhaps when you're used to being lavished with praise as a very famous person, anything less than "OMFG SHE'S A QUEEN" reads like an insult, because Hadid was inexplicably pissed at this thread.

"This look wasn't my best moment to take a pic with fans," she wrote.

Does Gigi Hadid really thinks she looks ugly in this picture? Hadid on her worst stay is still more symmetrical and beautiful than a genetically inferior plebe on their worst day.

"Now let's do a funny one!!!"
Noor was confused by Hadid's anger, tweeting, "Ma'am, did I say anything about you?"

Other people might have been calling Hadid ugly in the comments, but it doesn't look like Noor was one of them.

Hadid continued her blurb like she had just discovered a thesaurus.

"It bums me out that there's people like you who function on an intelligence level that would look beyond the nice experience I had with your sweet fam & turn that into such a negative and mean train of thought."

She then implied that Noor is the ugly one, and I am still very, very confused.

So was Noor.

She wasn't the only one confused as to why Gigi Hadid was coming for her.

How did she find this tweet anyway?

In the name of love and kindness, Hadid unleashed her fans on a random 17-year-old.

Someone screenshot what she alleges to be the "negative" comments by Noor to which Hadid was referring, and if real, it still doesn't look like it warrants a verified response.

Even if Noor did snicker at Gigi Hadid, this still doesn't seem like a fair fight.

A random person on Twitter allegedly calling a supermodel ugly is just part of being famous...a supermodel calling a random teenager ugly just seems petty.

Maybe Hadid was pissed at "Noor LOVES Zayn" because she loves Zayn?

