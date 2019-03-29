Gigi Hadid snapped at a 'mean' teen for posting a pic of her. Cue mass confusion.

Gigi Hadid got man at a fan for making "negative" and "mean" comments about her, but, um, the fan didn't make negative or mean comments about her.
Hadid is a beautiful famous person famous for being beautiful, and apparently she gets confused when she reads.
This thing started when a fan named Noor shared photos of her cousins, who were lucky enough to stumble upon the supermodel after a photoshoot.
Noor replied "that's something, hope they're having fun <3," and Hadid interpreted that as negative (???).
Perhaps when you're used to being lavished with praise as a very famous person, anything less than "OMFG SHE'S A QUEEN" reads like an insult, because Hadid was inexplicably pissed at this thread.
"This look wasn't my best moment to take a pic with fans," she wrote.
Does Gigi Hadid really thinks she looks ugly in this picture? Hadid on her worst stay is still more symmetrical and beautiful than a genetically inferior plebe on their worst day.
Noor was confused by Hadid's anger, tweeting, "Ma'am, did I say anything about you?"
Other people might have been calling Hadid ugly in the comments, but it doesn't look like Noor was one of them.
Hadid continued her blurb like she had just discovered a thesaurus.
"It bums me out that there's people like you who function on an intelligence level that would look beyond the nice experience I had with your sweet fam & turn that into such a negative and mean train of thought."
She then implied that Noor is the ugly one, and I am still very, very confused.
So was Noor.
i didn’t say ANYTHING! go rant to someone else bruh omg everyone’s clowning you but you’re gonna come directly at me... alright— noor LOVES zayn (@lovingmyzjm) March 28, 2019
She wasn't the only one confused as to why Gigi Hadid was coming for her.
I love how when normal people snap people say be kind, but when celebs slam people go like "yass queen" that poor girl did not even say ANYthing about her but she's pissed off. Eye- m shook pic.twitter.com/RoIcL271Ab— Icarus Falls 🎵 (@zayn_a_king) March 28, 2019
Seriously. You didn't even say anything and she was rude towards u for no reason. I'm so annoyed at her.— MutuallyRespectful ◟̽◞̽ (@Slow_Hands16) March 28, 2019
How did she find this tweet anyway?
Okay who tf even tagged you? @GiGiHadid absolutely no one. It's funny how you always find hate stuff about yourself to slam people shut. Is that the only thing you're good at? Slamming people to make headlines? pic.twitter.com/MLnUAyRaeN— Icarus Falls 🎵 (@zayn_a_king) March 28, 2019
In the name of love and kindness, Hadid unleashed her fans on a random 17-year-old.
She wasn’t being mean to you at all, the people in the replies were. Now, because you have a large following and put the negative spin on her rather than the comments, a 17 year old will be sent hate based upon her looks by them. Hope you’re pleased with that!— vaIerie 🌟 (@crosstats) March 28, 2019
Someone screenshot what she alleges to be the "negative" comments by Noor to which Hadid was referring, and if real, it still doesn't look like it warrants a verified response.
March 28, 2019
Even if Noor did snicker at Gigi Hadid, this still doesn't seem like a fair fight.
A random person on Twitter allegedly calling a supermodel ugly is just part of being famous...a supermodel calling a random teenager ugly just seems petty.
Maybe Hadid was pissed at "Noor LOVES Zayn" because she loves Zayn?