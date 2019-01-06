The 32 best, funniest, and thirstiest tweets about the Golden Globes red carpet.

Awards season officially kicks off on January 6th with the Golden Globes, where the room is full of movie people, TV people, and one Lady Gaga. Us normals who weren't invited are getting as close as we can and participating from the comfort of our own couches. Here are the best tweets!
1.
Find someone who looks at you the way Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer look at each other #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/WRsyWARXTU— Lindsey Kupfer (@Lindseykupfer) January 6, 2019
2.
Ted Danson has never! looked! better! #goldenglobes pic.twitter.com/y3twdfPOTC— Joel Arthur (@joelcifer) January 6, 2019
3.
the star of the show is here! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/f8Z9izQbMq— phillip (@GroundhogPhil_) January 6, 2019
4.
TAHANI FOUND DEAD. #GoldenGlobes #TheGoodPlace https://t.co/c2B9qBRfbF— The Good Place (@nbcthegoodplace) January 7, 2019
5.
6.
Idris Elba is proving to the daydreamers among us that yes, this man does make pretty babies. #GoldenGlobes2019 pic.twitter.com/svqPz5yS4H— Black Girl Geeks (@BlackGirlGeeks) January 7, 2019
7.
Just saw Mr. Maisel walking the red carpet without Miriam and then I realized, oh yea.. they are split up.. and then I realized IT'S JUST A SHOW. #MARVELOUSMRSMAISEL #GoldenGlobes— Amy Kaplan (@PhotoAmy33) January 6, 2019
8.
This woman holding FIJI Water at the #GoldenGlobes truly came to SERVE. pic.twitter.com/Aln54zOhKY— E! News (@enews) January 7, 2019
9.
JACKSON MAINE 😍 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/FKRHzUtetF— 𝔟𝔦𝔩𝔩𝔶🧜🏻♂️ (@ItWasntLove) January 6, 2019
10.
Maybe it's time to let the old ways dye? #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/2tiTkT6DQT— Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) January 6, 2019
11.
once again cody fern said fuck toxic masculinity #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Lh6uJOOTkO— 𝔰𝔞𝔯𝔞𝔥 (@fernkissy) January 6, 2019
12.
🗣🗣🗣LOOK AT GAWD...! pic.twitter.com/hM9xPZjWk6— Ayo Edebiri (@ayoedebiri) January 7, 2019
13.
Timothée is wearing a bedazzled harness. 🍑 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/WV0qovN1Fm— Justin Kirkland (@justinkirkland4) January 7, 2019
14.
Judith Light really has mastered the art of looking incredible on a red carpet, but also being like "Oh, it's just little ol' me." #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/fy1XROPzXd— Andy Swift (@AndySwift) January 7, 2019
15.
My brother looks so handsome at the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/drWsLlslLh— Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) January 7, 2019
16.
This Witches Of Eastwick reboot looks fantastic. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/kPrTChQG64— Toby Herman (@tobyherman27) January 6, 2019
17.
"when you gotta win the #GoldenGlobes at 8 and bungee jump during a sermon you are giving at 11" is a whole timothée chalamet mood pic.twitter.com/yHaLxjZOpB— emma lord (@dilemmalord) January 7, 2019
18.
Fact: Manny Jacinto’s cheekbones can cut GLASS https://t.co/Ut2viccLoq #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/3aD4J6qSnc— The Cut (@TheCut) January 7, 2019
19.
It’s your sibling’s birthday party but you’re gonna steal all the attention #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/rOvlU5Bb00— Michael Tannenbaum (@iamTannenbaum) January 7, 2019
20.
Gaga references Judy. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/KHwsIX3MzY— Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) January 7, 2019
21.
there can be 100 people in a room and 99 don’t wanna take a selfie with you, but all it takes is one, and that was him. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/EGhA7PAJpp— Kat McPhee (@katharinemcphee) January 7, 2019
22.
Perhaps I am dying#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/NcVtIiI1aG— ً (@freddiemyqueen) January 7, 2019
23.
the royal couple looks absolutely great omg 😩😩 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/eDYPIc2w7A— *⋆˚ stef ︽✵︽ (@CAPTAlNERD) January 7, 2019
24.
Take notes from Billy Porter children, THIS is what we call a SERVE! 👏 #goldenglobes pic.twitter.com/IHiKXVyIYs— Victor Ortiz (@victorortiz14) January 7, 2019
25.
Why does Timothee Chalamet look like he's tryna fight #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/8tAReJKJbL— francesca ⚜️ (@francescaaahhhh) January 7, 2019
26.
Julia Roberts couldn’t decide between pants or a dress so she did both because she can👏🏽 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/8jRnJb5PUg— nina (@jakeisbaetho) January 7, 2019
27.
beards are too powerful ban them! https://t.co/DlwpN08ttK— doreen st. félix (@dstfelix) January 6, 2019
28.
why that rah rah bitch look like the fairy godmother from shrek? #goldenglobes pic.twitter.com/reJXzWyqvs— jack (@fkajack) January 7, 2019
29.
the pinkity deakitys group chat would like to take a moment to appreciate bri for whipping out his FANCY CLOGS for the #GoldenGlobes tonight pic.twitter.com/iMOGTkQ4o2— 𝔞𝔩𝔦𝔠𝔦𝔞 (@7seasofdeaky) January 7, 2019
30.
FIRE & ICE glamour ✨ Michael B. Jordan is one lucky guy! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/T52fPH4eTN— Kell Anderson (@palejacket) January 7, 2019
31.
michael b jordan if you’re reading this I’m free on thursday and would like to hang out. please respond to this and then hang out with me on thursday when I’m free. pic.twitter.com/xsmDcYnF66— 𝐓 (@esnyprada) January 7, 2019
32.
🚨 MICHELLE YEOH IS WEARING THE #CRAZYRICHASIANS RING 💍👑 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/9ob2IefjLD— jen yamato (@jenyamato) January 6, 2019