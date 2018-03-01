Gordon Ramsay literally swallowed a bull penis so he wouldn’t have to answer this question.

On James Corden most popular non-Carpool Karaoke bit, The Late Late Show host has guests play an extreme version of Truth or Dare. And I mean EXTREME.

Corden welcomed Hell's Kitchen's Simon Cowell, the Dictator of Dining, the Food Führer Gordon Ramsay for a wild round.

Ramsay didn't eat an idiot sandwich, but worse—he dined on a literal bull penis dipped in hot sauce than answer the question:

"A lot of celebrities visit your restaurants. Which celebrity would you not want back?"

Rather than slam a celebrity (which is really fun, he should try it), Ramsay—much like his namesake Ramsay Bolton—ate penis.

The only thing he was willing to spill is that the person on his dunzo list is a man, and he's American.

