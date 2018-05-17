GQ trolls the hell out of Vanity Fair's famous photoshop fail with their new cover. Wait for it.

Last January, Vanity Fair put out an extremely extra cover, which was extremely extra with regard to Reese Witherspoon and Oprah's Winfrey's limbs.

12 extraordinary stars, one very momentous year. The 2018 Hollywood portfolio is here: https://t.co/6PfsFsPzK1 pic.twitter.com/MfRsp2y9Z3 — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) January 25, 2018

The fancy magazine accidentally published what appeared to be a three-legged Reese and a three-handed Oprah.

Well...I guess everybody knows now...I have 3 legs. I hope you can still accept me for who I am. 😃( and I will never apologize for snuggling @Oprah .. if you get the opportunity, I highly recommend it;) https://t.co/6GyrfWxNSY — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) January 25, 2018

And Oprah has three hands pic.twitter.com/M0sKfaSCfZ — madhaj (@madhaj1) January 25, 2018

Giphy

GQ's annual comedy issue starts the comedy right on the cover, featuring Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Sarah Silverman, and a whole lot of hands.

Can you spot all of the extra limbs?

Here a hand, there a hand, everywhere a hand, a hand!