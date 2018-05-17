GQ trolls the hell out of Vanity Fair's famous photoshop fail with their new cover. Wait for it.

Orli Matlow
May 17, 2018@2:35 PM
Last January, Vanity Fair put out an extremely extra cover, which was extremely extra with regard to Reese Witherspoon and Oprah's Winfrey's limbs.

The fancy magazine accidentally published what appeared to be a three-legged Reese and a three-handed Oprah.

YOU GET A HAND! YOU GET A HAND! YOU GET A HAND! EVERYBODY GETS A HAAAAAAAND!
GQ's annual comedy issue starts the comedy right on the cover, featuring Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Sarah Silverman, and a whole lot of hands.

Can you spot all of the extra limbs?

Here a hand, there a hand, everywhere a hand, a hand!

People are impressed with this trollery, giving them a hand (or three).

Vanity Fair applauded the tribute with their confusing amount of hands.

I'd give an arm and a leg to get to hang out with McKinnon, Rae, and Silverman.

