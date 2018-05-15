Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter looks so much like her they must be related.

Yesterday was Apple Martin's birthday, and as you can tell by the fact that she has a weird name, her parents are celebrities.

Apple is the daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and That One Guy From Coldplay You Would Recognize On The Street, Chris Martin.

Paltrow shared a picture of Apple to celebrate her birthday with 4.2 million followers and boy, do they look alike!

For reference, this is Young Gwyneth.

Happy #nationalsiblingsday. #jakepaltrowforever A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Apr 10, 2017 at 6:58pm PDT

This is Gwyneth makeup-free.