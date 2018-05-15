Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter looks so much like her they must be related.

Yesterday was Apple Martin's birthday, and as you can tell by the fact that she has a weird name, her parents are celebrities.
Apple is the daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and That One Guy From Coldplay You Would Recognize On The Street, Chris Martin.
Paltrow shared a picture of Apple to celebrate her birthday with 4.2 million followers and boy, do they look alike!
For reference, this is Young Gwyneth.
This is Gwyneth makeup-free.
Side-by-side, they very much look like mother and daughter (which they are).
They look even more alike as skeletons.
Apple also looks like her dad, because that's how stuff works.
In a couple of years, Gwyneth and Apple might rise to the Reese Witherspoon-Ava Philippe level of look-alikeness (Reese is the one on the right).
Genetics: They're for real!