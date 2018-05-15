Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter looks so much like her they must be related.

Orli Matlow
May 15, 2018@6:13 PM
Yesterday was Apple Martin's birthday, and as you can tell by the fact that she has a weird name, her parents are celebrities.

Apple is the daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and That One Guy From Coldplay You Would Recognize On The Street, Chris Martin.

Paltrow shared a picture of Apple to celebrate her birthday with 4.2 million followers and boy, do they look alike!

For reference, this is Young Gwyneth.

Happy #nationalsiblingsday. #jakepaltrowforever

A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on

They invented #fbf for moments like this. Jeez. 1992, @donovan33?

A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on

This is Gwyneth makeup-free.

Side-by-side, they very much look like mother and daughter (which they are).

They look even more alike as skeletons.

Let's do this.... 🎃

A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on

Apple also looks like her dad, because that's how stuff works.

HAPPY 40th BIRTHDAY to the best daddy in the world!!! We 💖you so much!

A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on

In a couple of years, Gwyneth and Apple might rise to the Reese Witherspoon-Ava Philippe level of look-alikeness (Reese is the one on the right).

#GoldenHour with the kiddos ⛅️💓

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

Genetics: They're for real!

