Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter Apple is a teenager now and looks like her mom’s identical twin.

Remember when Gwyneth Paltrow had her first kid and solidified off a trend of insane celebrity baby names that will probably never leave us?

Well, her first kid, Apple, is now a full-fledged teen with rooty pink hair to prove it. They grow up so fast!

Gwyneth posted a selfie with Apple in honor of "National Daughters Day," a holiday which apparently exists.

And she posted a gushy caption: "Happy #nationaldaughtersday Apple Martin, it’s like i conjured you from a dream, you make my life."

People are freaking out over how old and pretty Apple is.

Still, this commenter really spoke for all of us: