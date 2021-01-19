14 best tweets about Gwyneth Paltrow lady parts candle exploding in UK home

As 2021 rolls on, the news is getting weirder and weirder. So why wouldn't one of Gwyneth Paltrow's infamous body-part-scented candles explode in someone's home?

In case you don't remember, Paltrow created a sensation last year when she started selling candles under the product name "This Smells Like My Vagina" for $75 a pop on her website, Goop.

One woman won the candle in an online quiz, she says, and it created an inferno in her house. The Sun broke the story, under the headline, "INFERNAL FLAME Gwyneth Paltrow’s vagina-scented candle explodes into flames causing an ‘inferno’ in a woman’s living room."

Says The Sun: