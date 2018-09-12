Gwyneth Paltrow admitted she loathes this low-carb food and the internet is applauding.

Molly Mulshine
Sep 12, 2018@12:34 PM
When you think of Gwyneth Paltrow, you might think of over-the-top "diets" and crystals for your nether regions.

But she recently proved she's into something that's actually super accessible to the rest of us: crappy low-carb food and crime shows.

The joke account @crazybitchprobs_ posted a meme saying, "Welcome to your 30's. A cauliflower has replaced all the carbs you love and the only joy you get is watching shows about murder."

View this post on Instagram

On brand. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on

Gwyneth commented underneath, saying, "Christ, why is everything you post ME."

In a second comment, she added, "Fuckin' cauliflower fried rice."

Commenters were shocked to find they had something in common with Gwynnie.

But some pointed out that Gwyneth, who's actually 45, seemed to be appropriating 30-something culture.

And so, this day will go down in history as the first time Gwyneth acted like an earthling.

