Gwyneth Paltrow’s X-rated response to a dick meme about herself has fans screaming.

Gwyneth Paltrow might seem prim and proper with her kale smoothies and poreless face-skin.
But she's actually got kind of a sick sense of humor. And no, we're not just talking about that whole rock-in-her-hooha thing!
Beloved Instagram meme chieftain @gaybestfriend posted a pretty depraved meme about Ms. Paltrow:
And somehow, Gwynnie herself not only found the meme but left a comment confirming that yes, when this photo was snapped, she may have indeed been contemplatin' some good ol' D!
Upon reading the comment, followers and fans basically did this:
And then this:
Dick-meme-lovers of the world related hard.
Guess sometimes the rich and gamous get dickstracted just like us.
