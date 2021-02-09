Halle Berry responds to fan who claims she 'can't keep a man.'

Halle Berry isn't usually the first person you'd think of when the topic of celebrity Instagram clapbacks comes up.

And yet, she pretty much wrecked a fan who questioned her dating history via Instagram this week.

The Oscar-winning actress had posted a graphic to Instagram that read, "Women don't owe you s***."

A man commented on the post, saying, "Says the women [sic] who can't keep a man".

Berry responded, "who says i wanna keep the wrong man? cuz...... i don't" and added a heart emoji. The account @commentsbycelebs captured the interaction.