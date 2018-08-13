Halsey shuts down haters who took issue with her natural hair

Halsey posted a pic of her natural, curly hair in all its glory—and because it's the internet, people had opinions.
The singer/songwriter is known for experimenting with her hair. She's rocked every color from blonde to dark blown to bright blue. But what we hadn't seen until now was her natural texture and natural color, combed into a majestically curly mane.
She tweeted the a bathroom mirror selfie on Friday night and the fan reactions started pouring in.
Some fans speculated that this was just another wig (she's known for loving a good hairpiece) while others compared her to their favorite musical theater characters.
One fan seemed to imply she looked like Little Orphan Annie.
Others name-checked Rizzo from "Grease."
And there was more than one comparison to everyone's favorite childhood pic of Cardi B.
Before long, Halsey was responding to the fracas.
She's been trying to rehab her hair after a colorist destroyed it some time ago, she said.
This is why she's been sporting so many wigs recently, she added.
But take a look at Halsey's replies, and you'll see most of her followers' responses were positive.
And then, several entertaining hours later, Halsey officially ended her hair texture press conference.
She also made sure to issue her haters a final kiss-off on Instagram with this curly-headed baby pic.