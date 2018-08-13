Halsey shuts down haters who took issue with her natural hair

Halsey posted a pic of her natural, curly hair in all its glory—and because it's the internet, people had opinions.

The singer/songwriter is known for experimenting with her hair. She's rocked every color from blonde to dark blown to bright blue. But what we hadn't seen until now was her natural texture and natural color, combed into a majestically curly mane.

new growth, new growth; all these fades I outgrew ❣️ pic.twitter.com/EfYax1Wvo0 — h (@halsey) August 10, 2018

She tweeted the a bathroom mirror selfie on Friday night and the fan reactions started pouring in.

Some fans speculated that this was just another wig (she's known for loving a good hairpiece) while others compared her to their favorite musical theater characters.

One fan seemed to imply she looked like Little Orphan Annie.

Others name-checked Rizzo from "Grease."