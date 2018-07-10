'The Handmaid’s Tale' is getting roasted for its incredibly tone deaf merch. Praise be.

Orli Matlow
Jul 10, 2018@5:35 PM
While The Handmaid's Tale (on both TV and in reality) may drive people to drink, a dystopia in which women are enslaved doesn't really pair well a line of wines.

The people behind The Handmaid's Tale TV show decided it would be a good idea to introduce a themed bottle of wines, and people are calling it distasteful (pun intended).

Seriously, this is f**ked up.

Winemaker Lot18 introduced the three flavors—two reds called the "Offred" and the "Ofglen," and a white for Serena Joy.

"Could this BE anymore offensive?" you may be asking, especially if you're Chandler from Friends. Yes it can! Just take a look at the copy!

"It's useless to resist this seductive and appealing Pinot Noir."

Rape-themed red, anyone?

If you're looking for more #inspo from the universe in which women are sex slaves, how about a sexy sweatshirt?

rg @artwerk6666 #maidez

A post shared by @ vaquera.nyc on

Or some lingerie?

Selling handmaid merch is totally something Serena Joy would do.

The Handmaid's Tale may be America's future, but hardcore capitalism is its present!!!

