'The Handmaid’s Tale' is getting roasted for its incredibly tone deaf merch. Praise be.

While The Handmaid's Tale (on both TV and in reality) may drive people to drink, a dystopia in which women are enslaved doesn't really pair well a line of wines.
The people behind The Handmaid's Tale TV show decided it would be a good idea to introduce a themed bottle of wines, and people are calling it distasteful (pun intended).
Seriously, this is f**ked up.
I hear when you drink it you can taste the unbridled misogyny and despair YUM😬— SgtTinyTerror (@jodythornton20) July 10, 2018
Who exactly is the target audience for this? Was the marketing company like "blessed be WHAT fruit, tho? I know! Grapes. Grapes are a fruit."— Emily Rose Cole (@EmilyColeWrites) July 10, 2018
Winemaker Lot18 introduced the three flavors—two reds called the "Offred" and the "Ofglen," and a white for Serena Joy.
"Could this BE anymore offensive?" you may be asking, especially if you're Chandler from Friends. Yes it can! Just take a look at the copy!
"It's useless to resist this seductive and appealing Pinot Noir."
Rape-themed red, anyone?
“IT’S USELESS TO RESIST…SO YOU MAY AS WELL GIVE IN.” Who the fuck thinks rape-themed wine is a good idea?— Margaret Lyons (@margeincharge) July 10, 2018
If you're looking for more #inspo from the universe in which women are sex slaves, how about a sexy sweatshirt?
Or some lingerie?
Selling handmaid merch is totally something Serena Joy would do.
The Handmaid's Tale may be America's future, but hardcore capitalism is its present!!!