'The Handmaid’s Tale' is getting roasted for its incredibly tone deaf merch. Praise be.

While The Handmaid's Tale (on both TV and in reality) may drive people to drink, a dystopia in which women are enslaved doesn't really pair well a line of wines.

Giphy

The people behind The Handmaid's Tale TV show decided it would be a good idea to introduce a themed bottle of wines, and people are calling it distasteful (pun intended).

The Handmaid's Tale Launches Line of Wines https://t.co/BrpwLwSxCi — People (@people) July 10, 2018

Seriously, this is f**ked up.

Finally a product that combines everything I hate: wine, marketing, unbridled capitalism, and authoritarian patriarchal dystopias where women are chattel! https://t.co/Hd7242e2nR — andi zeisler (@andizeisler) July 10, 2018

Um am I the only one who finds this really wrong and distasteful. Lets buy a wine that turns Rape Culture, Misogyny and Violence Against Women into a cool wine label. Ick! What's next Handmaid's Tale special limited edition Oreo Cookies and Shreddies!?!?!? https://t.co/RSafMQZOQ2 — Lyla Miklos (@lylamiklos) July 10, 2018

Whenever anyone tries to tell me that the Handmaid's Tale is a feminist show promoting feminist ideals, I'm just gonna point them to this... https://t.co/9vGS76CbxH — Jess McHugh (@MchughJess) July 10, 2018