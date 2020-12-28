Hilaria Baldwin responds to claims that her name is Hillary and she was born in Boston, not Spain.

Before this weekend, Hilaria Baldwin was best known as a yoga instructor who struck Instagram fame after marrying actor Alec Baldwin.

But now? Now she's the person who inadvertently brought the entire internet together in the last week of the cursed year of our lord 2020.

the beauty of the Hilaria Baldwin is we all know a boring American girl who decided she was actually “European” — Molly Lambert 🦔 (@mollylambert) December 27, 2020

How did she achieve this? By yoga-instructing? By podcasting? No. She did it by admitting she was actually born in Boston and not Mallorca, Spain, as previously thought — and confirming that her birth name is Hillary.

how is anyone talking about anything but Hilaria Baldwin



I need a ten episode Netflix doc series — BenDavid Grabinski+ (@bdgrabinski) December 25, 2020

Hilaria's heritage has been a topic of discussion in various corners of the internet for some time. There's a subreddit dedicated to her, and the website DC Urban Moms inexplicably has a 167+ page thread on the topic. But a viral Twitter thread (which has since been made private) caused the story to explode over the weekend.