Hugh Jackman claps back at Ryan Reynolds with some sexiness advice.

For years, Hugh "Wolverine" Jackman and Ryan "Deadpool" Reynolds have been battling out to determine who is the better X-Man, trolling each other for our benefit. But Jackman has had it with the hijinks.
This morning on Good Morning America, Jackman looked into the camera and told Reynolds that promotional viral stunts such as this one has him coming off as just a little too thirsty.
"Ryan, I love you man. I love Deadpool. I can’t wait to see the movie, you’re one of my best friends. Blake, the fam, the whole thing," he said. "But back it up a little. Play a little hard to get. It’s too much — It’s not sexy."
It wouldn't come as a surprise if Jackman were genuinely annoyed by Reynolds. Deadpool did ruin Jackman's "heartfelt" video for a friend.
He also trolled Jackman's anniversary tweet for his wife, saying what we were all thinking back when Hugh married Deb, amirite?
The pair have been gifting us with charming bits for years.
If Deadpool is hard on Wolverine, it's only because he's hard for Wolverine.
Is he fondling the smooth criminals again??? pic.twitter.com/wnQO8IN9dz— Matt Casey (@MattaTron1000) April 27, 2018
We 'ship it.