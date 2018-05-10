Hugh Jackman claps back at Ryan Reynolds with some sexiness advice.

For years, Hugh "Wolverine" Jackman and Ryan "Deadpool" Reynolds have been battling out to determine who is the better X-Man, trolling each other for our benefit. But Jackman has had it with the hijinks.

This morning on Good Morning America, Jackman looked into the camera and told Reynolds that promotional viral stunts such as this one has him coming off as just a little too thirsty.

"Ryan... back it up a little. Play a little hard to get. It's not sexy." @RealHughJackman has a message for @VancityReynolds LIVE from @GMA this morning... pic.twitter.com/2VK9f53Qby — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 10, 2018

"Ryan, I love you man. I love Deadpool. I can’t wait to see the movie, you’re one of my best friends. Blake, the fam, the whole thing," he said. "But back it up a little. Play a little hard to get. It’s too much — It’s not sexy."

Giphy

It wouldn't come as a surprise if Jackman were genuinely annoyed by Reynolds. Deadpool did ruin Jackman's "heartfelt" video for a friend.

When you’re trying to record a heartfelt birthday message .... but are interrupted by the least greatest showman. @VancityReynolds pic.twitter.com/RwlE4IXFX1 — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) April 27, 2018

He also trolled Jackman's anniversary tweet for his wife, saying what we were all thinking back when Hugh married Deb, amirite?