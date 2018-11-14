A doll meant to look like 'Sexiest Man Alive' Idris Elba is scaring the crap out of everyone.

People Magazine recently crowned Idris Elba the Sexiest Man Alive, and objective truth that is finally getting the treatment it deserves.

Elba's sexiness, however, does not really translate into doll form, as a British doll company made a $1100 action figure of the star and it looks like it's from a stop-motion horror movie.

Photos of the doll went viral on Twitter, as fans tried to guess who the doll actually is. It certainly isn't Idris.

This doll is supposed to be Idris? Somebody getting fired. pic.twitter.com/VsFXlmRibW — Court 🤷🏾‍♀️🤷🏾‍♀️ (@courtdanee2) November 13, 2018