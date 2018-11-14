A doll meant to look like 'Sexiest Man Alive' Idris Elba is scaring the crap out of everyone.

A doll meant to look like 'Sexiest Man Alive' Idris Elba is scaring the crap out of everyone.
Orli Matlow
Nov 14, 2018@3:08 PM
Advertising

People Magazine recently crowned Idris Elba the Sexiest Man Alive, and objective truth that is finally getting the treatment it deserves.

Elba's sexiness, however, does not really translate into doll form, as a British doll company made a $1100 action figure of the star and it looks like it's from a stop-motion horror movie.

A doll meant to look like 'Sexiest Man Alive' Idris Elba is scaring the crap out of everyone.
This isn't Idris Elba—it's the love child of Jafar and RuPaul.
Emperis
A doll meant to look like 'Sexiest Man Alive' Idris Elba is scaring the crap out of everyone.
This doll will definitely murder you in your sleep.
Emperis
A doll meant to look like 'Sexiest Man Alive' Idris Elba is scaring the crap out of everyone.
The Sexiest Man Alive deserves better!!!
Twitter

Photos of the doll went viral on Twitter, as fans tried to guess who the doll actually is. It certainly isn't Idris.

Advertising
Advertising

Elba joins an esteemed club of celebrities who have been done dirty by artisans.

The Independent reports that Emperis stands by their doll, and according to the company, only 17 of the dolls with the "flesh-like feel" remain. I'd hate to know what people are doing with them.

Advertising
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc
 