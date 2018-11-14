A doll meant to look like 'Sexiest Man Alive' Idris Elba is scaring the crap out of everyone.

People Magazine recently crowned Idris Elba the Sexiest Man Alive, and objective truth that is finally getting the treatment it deserves.
Elba's sexiness, however, does not really translate into doll form, as a British doll company made a $1100 action figure of the star and it looks like it's from a stop-motion horror movie.
Photos of the doll went viral on Twitter, as fans tried to guess who the doll actually is. It certainly isn't Idris.
I don’t know, but it reminds me of the doll from tales in the hood pic.twitter.com/FGlfKHkU7q— Healthygamerloading (@Healthygamer82) November 14, 2018
That’s definitely #RomanyMalco pic.twitter.com/FdPUp7Icp8— MS. RJ🙎🏾♀️♒️🏳️🌈 PHI (11-5) (@MsRJUptown215) November 13, 2018
It’s Ian Malco. The love child of Romany Malco and Ian Malcom @TeamRomany pic.twitter.com/LbHwNh7w7Z— Will Presti (@WillPresti) November 13, 2018
Looks more like a cross between a Thunderbirds puppet and a Black Yule Brynner 😂😂😂 #IdrisElba #IdrisElbaDoll pic.twitter.com/pTnZJ6sLbL— OSCAR.. (@RACSO40) November 13, 2018
Elba joins an esteemed club of celebrities who have been done dirty by artisans.
Remember that Lucille Ball statute (that was ultimately replaced after the outrage)? pic.twitter.com/0Fwc4Nkd6i— Professor Darren Hutchinson (@dissentingj) November 13, 2018
Just as bad as the Cristiano statue. pic.twitter.com/Jc7nIWBOlB— Greg (@GreginATX) November 13, 2018
The Independent reports that Emperis stands by their doll, and according to the company, only 17 of the dolls with the "flesh-like feel" remain. I'd hate to know what people are doing with them.