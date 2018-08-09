The 11 most brutally savage reviews of 'Insatiable,' Netflix’s 'fat-shaming' show.

When Netflix released the trailer for their new show Insatiable, people were absolutely livid and called for its cancelation.
According to the reviews, that would have been a good call.
The show stars Disney Channel alumna Debby Ryan as a fatty named Patty (of course), who had her jaw wired shut, becoming thin, and therefore, hot.
The show drops on Netflix on August 10th, and according to the reviews, it's not only offensive, but terrible, too
Here are the most savage quotes from the universally terrible reviews, which is certain to satisfy you.
"Lazy and dull, but at least it's insulting." -Linda Holmes, NPR
Let me assure you: It is not satire. Insatiable is satire in the same way someone who screams profanities out a car window is a spoken-word poet. Satire requires a point of view; this has none. It generally requires some feel for humor, however dark; this has none. It requires a mastery of tone; this has none. It requires a sense that the actors are all part of the same project; this has none.
"Simultaneously one of the cruelest and most poorly crafted shows I have ever seen." -Constance Grady, Vox
Throughout its 12-episode run, Insatiable crawls its way through a series of tired, stale gags, punching ever further downward, to finish with the most subdued of whimpers in its finale. Insatiable is not only cruel and fatphobic; it’s boring, too.
"The backlash was warranted, for more reasons than one."-Kevin Fallon, The Daily Beast
‘Insatiable’ is unforgivably inelegant as satire. It fails not only to land its purportedly progressive message about body image, but also its storylines tackling sexuality, sexual agency, classism, race, and transgender acceptance.
"The show is not as bad as you imagined. It’s actually worse." -Jen Chaney, Vulture
Insatiable is an equal-opportunity train wreck. It doesn’t merely traffic in stereotypes about fat people; it does the same thing with regard to the LGBTQ community, Southerners, women, Christians, conservatives, African-Americans, and probably some other groups I’ve neglected to mention. It makes jokes about pedophilia and statutory rape that made my skin crawl so severely, it physically slid off of my body, got in my car, and drove straight to the beach so it could take a vacation from this show.
"An offensive mess that goes way beyond fat shaming." -Carrie Wittmer, Business Insider
This is not a show about someone who gets back at bullies; it is about a hot teenager who lusts after an adult man, and about a bunch of people who are horrible to each other.
"Almost unwatchable." -Audra Schroeder, The Daily Dot
Everyone in the town is pretty f*cked up, and while shows with terrible people are popular (Succession is one recent example), the people in Insatiable aren’t even that interesting in their villainy.
"Anyone who called for the show’s cancellation based on the trailer has only seen the tip of an extremely irresponsible iceberg."-Joe Berkowitz, Fast Company
Unlike the overweight people in this show, and in the real world it barely resembles, Insatiable deserves all the shame it’s about to incur.
"Hollow, harmful, and hateful."-Jenna Guillaume, BuzzFeed
I crave stories that show fat people living their best lives, being happy, and most of all, being treated with respect and dignity.
Like the hole in Patty’s soul, it’s a gaping void that can’t be filled.
Not least because I keep being served hollow, harmful, and hateful shows like Insatiable.
"A painfully misguided show, a train wreck of terrible jokes, unpleasant characters, gross stereotypes and idiotic storylines."-Josh Bell, CBR
The performances are as crass and shallow as the humor, full of awful exaggerated Southern accents and over-enunciated lines. Ryan looks like she’s in a daze half the time, and she doesn’t bring the level of darkness to her portrayal that would make Patty into a truly fascinating antihero.
"Much of Insatiable is just indigestible."-Mark A. Perigard, Boston Herald
When Patty and Bob’s lives intersect, Bob sees her as his salvation, his redemption, the queen who will take over the pageant world.
“Skinny is magic,” he tells her.
Patty views Bob as the great love of her life, introducing a major “ewwww” factor to the story.
“He’s a child molester,” she is told.
“Which means I might have a shot,” she replies.
Ew.
"An insensitive representation of bullying and obesity might actually be the least of this show’s problems."-Aisha Harris, The New York Times
Tonally, it seemed to be going for the subversive wit of “Mean Girls” but instead landed closer to “Family Guy” — empty, scattershot provocation for its own sake. And what in the world was that scene in which Patty and the random trans woman we never see again commiserate over body dysmorphia in the bathroom?