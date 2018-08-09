The 11 most brutally savage reviews of 'Insatiable,' Netflix’s 'fat-shaming' show.

When Netflix released the trailer for their new show Insatiable, people were absolutely livid and called for its cancelation.

This story’s full of some crazy shit. @debbyryan is Insatiable. August 10. Only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/MrsWMrKyYf — insatiable (@insatiable_) July 19, 2018

According to the reviews, that would have been a good call.

The show stars Disney Channel alumna Debby Ryan as a fatty named Patty (of course), who had her jaw wired shut, becoming thin, and therefore, hot.

yeah, don't watch the utter bs that @insatiable_ is gonna turn out to be. anything that starts with a thin actress in a fat suit who loses weight and becomes desirable in HS is toxic



love, a "fatty" with a brain pic.twitter.com/JB3sJYWcF3 — lydia hephzibah (@lydiauthor) July 19, 2018

fat girls are not your before. fat girls are not your torture porn. fat girls are so much more than whatever the fuck this bullshit is @netflix @insatiable_ — mermaid queen 🧜🏼‍♀️✨ (@MerQueenJude) July 19, 2018

There r going to be so many young teenagers w/ no support watching this who will starve themselves, thinking that they deserve to be preyed on & isolated because of their weight because they dont look like everyone else! Promoting this ideal in 2018 is so dsgusting — Loren 🤦🏻‍♀️ (@caffeinecosmo) July 20, 2018

The show drops on Netflix on August 10th, and according to the reviews, it's not only offensive, but terrible, too