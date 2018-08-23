This Instagram exposes how celebrities photoshop their selfies and it makes us feel so much better.

It used to be that when a celebrity was caught editing their Instagram photos, it made headlines.

But now, with the advent of editing apps like FaceTune, edited photos are so common it's impossible to keep track. One anonymous Instagrammer, though, is trying.

The @celebface Instagram account catalogs not only egregious celebrity photoshopping, but also stars' facial transformations through the years and close-ups of stars' faces.

The account is private and locked, but trust: it's worth the follow.

For example, the below gif from HuffPost reportedly shows the difference between Kylie Jenner's selfie on Instagram Story and the one she posted for posterity in her main feed:

https://img.huffingtonpost.com/asset/5b7d8d24200000de0237a4da.gif?ops=scalefit_720_noupscale

As you can see, Kylie's eyelids are lifted, her nose is skinnier, her top lip is bigger and her hair has been pushed in (the telltale wavy door in the background is a dead giveaway).

The account's close-up celebrity face photos give viewers a more realistic idea of what celebrities' faces actually look like.