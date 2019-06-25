Ivanka Trump got caught faking on Instagram that she was at Karlie Kloss's wedding.

Jared Kushner is in Bahrain on Tuesday pitching the Trump administration's attempt to bring peace to the Middle East, and hopefully it goes better than his attempt to bring peace to his brother's wedding.

People is reporting that when Josh Kushner and Karlie Kloss celebrated their wedding in Wyoming over the weekend, the couple's evil twins were not, in fact, there. Despite tabloid reports that the Kleptocratic Kushner Kouple was at the party with the Hollywood elite, Ivanka and Jared merely "stopped by" on Thursday before the real celebrities arrived.

Was the Concentration Camp Couple not invited, or did Ivanka voluntarily step aside to avoid a run-in in Hillary Clinton cosplayer Katy Perry?

Either way, Ivanka wanted people to *think* that she was there, and posted this lovey-dovey prairie pic to her story that mirrored that of the wedding party's, but it was apparently taken days before.

Per People's people:

On Sunday Ivanka, 37, posted a photo to her Instagram Story of her and Jared outdoors, in a setting similar to social media posts from other attendees at the Wyoming party. But the photo was taken elsewhere, says the source in attendance.