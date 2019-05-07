We need to talk about Jaime Lannister's 'f*ckboy' move at the end of this week's 'Game of Thrones.'

The latest episode of Game of Thrones, "The Last of the Starks," gave everyone whiplash.

Jaime Lannister and Ser Brienne of Tarth consummated their seasons-long "Pride and Prejudice" energy.

Of all the "ships" in the Seven Kingdoms, Jaime and Brienne has been the most obsession-worthy, hitting all those familiar rom-com beats. You know, Handsome Man meets Girl Who Doesn't Know She's Beautiful. They hate each other at first, but then Handsome Man becomes a better person just by knowing Girl Who Doesn't Know She's Beautiful and then she finally loses her virginity to him after defeating an army of ice zombies.

Our happiness didn't even get to last a full episode, because upon hearing that Cersei's army had decimated Daenerys's, he tried to sneak off in the middle of the night and return to his sister-lover.