We need to talk about Jaime Lannister's 'f*ckboy' move at the end of this week's 'Game of Thrones.'

The latest episode of Game of Thrones, "The Last of the Starks," gave everyone whiplash.
Jaime Lannister and Ser Brienne of Tarth consummated their seasons-long "Pride and Prejudice" energy.
Of all the "ships" in the Seven Kingdoms, Jaime and Brienne has been the most obsession-worthy, hitting all those familiar rom-com beats. You know, Handsome Man meets Girl Who Doesn't Know She's Beautiful. They hate each other at first, but then Handsome Man becomes a better person just by knowing Girl Who Doesn't Know She's Beautiful and then she finally loses her virginity to him after defeating an army of ice zombies.
Our happiness didn't even get to last a full episode, because upon hearing that Cersei's army had decimated Daenerys's, he tried to sneak off in the middle of the night and return to his sister-lover.
The move brought forth a lot of questions.
First of all, HOW DARE YOU?
Secondly, is Jaime returning to King's Landing to be with Cersei, or to kill her?
Jaime is the Kingslayer—he's slayed mad monarchs before in the name of saving innocents. Has all of his character development over the years lead up to this moment, or has the
The internet is firmly divided into two camps.
There's Team Jaime is A F*ckboy:
And Team Don't Give Up On Our Beautiful Boy Just Yet, even though he made a whole "I'm a bad man!" speech. Jaime might have been doing that thing where he lied to his lover for her protection.
Something that supports the Jaime Is Actually Good theory is the Valonqar prophecy.
In the books, a witch named Maggy the Frog (who was not a frog despite being named Maggy the Frog), prophesized that Cersei will be choked to death, by the "valonqar," which is High Valyrian for "little brother":
Cersei: Will the king and I have children?
Maggy: Oh, aye. Six-and-ten for him, and three for you. Gold shall be their crowns and gold their shrouds, she said. And when your tears have drowned you, the valonqar shall wrap his hands about your pale white throat and choke the life from you.
Cersei has long thought that "valonqar" refers to Tyrion, and has tried to have him killed on multiple occasions.
What if—and I cannot emphasize this enough—the little brother is indeed Jaime, who emerged second from the womb?
The ending of "The Last of the Starks" could be setting us up for the fulfillment of the prophecy, and it would be nice to have at least one such theory fulfilled now that "Jon is Azor Ahai" appears to have been stabbed in the heart by Arya.
On the one hand, Jaime killing Cersei would rob Arya Stark of the honor of completing her list.
On the other, Jaime killing Cersei would be awesome, completing his arc and setting him and Brienne up for a Happily Ever After.
But remember what Ramsey Bolton said:
This goddamn show.