Jameela Jamil named and shamed celebrities pushing 'detox' teas, hopes they 'sh*t their pants.'

Jameela Jamil stars on The Good Place, the brilliant TV show that your college philosophy TA can't stop talking about. When she's not exploring ethics and morality on a sitcom, she's cutting through the superficial, patriarchal bullsh*t women have to deal with, and she's not afraid to call out #influencers for being bad influencers. Over Thanksgiving weekend, a celebration of potatoes and carbohydrates that society wants to make women feel guilty about enjoying, Jamil posted about the celebrities hawking that "flat tummy tea," a glamorous laxative designed to give women their most luxurious diarrhea. Oh my god you guys! This product that must also come with a personal trainer, a dietician and a plastic surgeon is on sale! All those things in one case of non FDA approved dog shit! fabulous! 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/a9Qxu9jgxU — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) November 23, 2018 This diarrhea juice has been part of the Kardashian empire for awhile, but Jamil was disappointed to discover that Cardi B is selling this BS now, too. They got Cardi B on the laxative nonsense “detox” tea. GOD I hope all these celebrities all shit their pants in public, the way the poor women who buy this nonsense upon their recommendation do. Not that they actually take this shit. They just flog it because they need MORE MONEY pic.twitter.com/OhmTjjWVOp — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) November 24, 2018 Jamil emphatically wrote, "I hope all these celebrities all sh*t their pants in public, the way the poor women who buy this nonsense upon their recommendation do."

Giphy She also noted the greediness of celebrities who tell women to sh*t themselves, noting that they are motivated by getting EVEN MORE money. Jamil laughed when she saw that BuzzFeed called Cardi for comment, which was likely a hilarious conversation. Christ, @BuzzFeed apparently called Cardi for a response... 🙈How does that conversation even go?! “Hello, very little known actor Jameela Jamil, has announced publicly that she hopes Cardi shits her pants, what say you?” 😶 https://t.co/ppypD1VOYo — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) November 25, 2018 Jamil elaborated on her anti-diarrhea juice stance in a screenshot of the Notes App, so you know it's serious business.

"These 'weight loss' products like Flat Tummy co don't make you thinner. They make you sh*t. They give you diarrhea, which then gives you a flatter tummy for a day. THAT'S ALL," she wrote. "I don't hate on Khloe because that poor woman has been conditioned/outright bullied by her own family and the press to believe being thin is the most important thing in the world. That is a sad pursuit, and we are all worth so much more than this." My thoughts on this @FlatTummyCo poisonous rhetoric (that is pink and always marketed at young girls) pic.twitter.com/zSvNpm1kaK — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) November 23, 2018

On Monday, Jamil shared photos of various Insta ads with an important note that the Flat Tummy Co. saleswomen conveniently leave out: the fact that they have personal trainers, nutritionists, and even plastic surgeons and their disposal—not just the poop juice. Give us the discount codes to your nutritionists, personal chefs, personal trainers, airbrushers and plastic surgeons you bloody liars. pic.twitter.com/2wes19cJdb — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) November 26, 2018 After the tweets went viral, Jamil opened up about how her personal struggle with body image motivates her to speak out about these issues. I was the teenager who starved herself for years, who spent all her money on these miracle cures and laxatives and tips from celebrities on how to maintain a weight that was lower than what my body wanted it to be. I was sick, I have had digestion and metabolism problems for life — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) November 26, 2018

I am not going to stop coming after all the people, men and women, who perpetuate this gross culture of forcing women to remain small and doll-like in order to be accepted by society. Fucking TRY ME. 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄 — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) November 26, 2018 If you're looking for an Instagram community that doesn't encourage diarrhea and value thinness above all else, Jamil runs @I_Weigh, a place on that godforsaken app for people not to feel terrible about themselves. If you want a safe space on Instagram where people DON’T sell you Diet Products or weight loss rhetoric, we only discuss happiness, mental health and human inner worth. Join our “I_weigh” community on Instagram! It’s a place for respecting yourself and others. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LfjOFioYx9 — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) November 25, 2018

(Note: I do not mean to shame anyone for having diarrhea. It's a natural phenomenon that can happen to anyone. I do, however, discourage people from inducing an avalanche of sh*t for the purposes of looking thinner for a day. That is all.)