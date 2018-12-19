27 hilarious Jason Momoa memes to help you quench your thirst for Aquaman.

He's the Khal of your Drogo. He's the man of your aqua. He's...Jason Momoa.
1.
What even is the point of Jason Momoa's bodyguards pic.twitter.com/cL1o8QG5vS— Sarah (@Cinesnark) December 13, 2018
2.
View this post on Instagram
😁😁😁 #aquaman #jasonmomoa #dccomics #superhero #meme #memesdaily #fit #folowme
A post shared by Nikola Dzony Vesic (@dzonybeegood) on
3.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Game of Thrones (@gaemofthrones) on
4.
Joakim Noah looks like someone tried to draw Jason Momoa from bad memories. pic.twitter.com/ycxP8o08hd— Langston Kerman (@LangstonKerman) July 22, 2018
5.
6.
the aquaman poster looks great pic.twitter.com/XnTMUn3pgM— ✖︎ (@10velociraptors) July 16, 2018
7.
View this post on Instagram
🎄 #thisguy ❤️ #jasonmomoa 💋 #aquaman ❤️ #elfontheshelf 🎄
A post shared by Shawna Gasak (@sgasak) on
8.
9.
View this post on Instagram
Who wore it best 🤭🤭🤭 #jasonmomoa #aquaman
A post shared by NW Magazine (@nwmag) on
10.
View this post on Instagram
Now this I’d go see. #waterman #adamsandler #h2o #aquaman #jasonmomoa #ppppowerbomb
A post shared by Connor Hamilton (@johnnybassplayerington) on
11.
April 22, 2018
12.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Game of Thrones (@gaemofthrones) on
13.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Game of Thrones (@gaemofthrones) on
14.
View this post on Instagram
Did y'all like Dany+Drogo more or do you like it better now 👀
A post shared by Game of Thrones (@gaemofthrones) on
15.
16.
April 26, 2018
17.
This photo looks like the premise for a movie about a bubbly college girl trying to hide that her parents are ageless underworld demigods pic.twitter.com/Xse9cu6pN7— Liam Dryden (@LiamDrydenEtc) November 6, 2017
18.
19.
20.
Jason Momoa is sooooooo hotttt! Yan Lang ang review ko for #Aquaman. Unfortunately. Kaya Tama itong meme. 😂 pic.twitter.com/2GTfQ8bqb4— Stella Arnaldo (@Pulitika2010) December 12, 2018
21.
Jason Momoa had his Spider-Man meme moment. #Aquaman pic.twitter.com/oupXPcXbhn— Batman (@Batmancanseeyou) December 1, 2018
22.
jason momoa and tom hardy exude Looks Intimidating But Is Actually The Softest energy pic.twitter.com/mWLwsYdHc0— dan will fight marvel (@httpdanstans) December 18, 2018
23.
My sexual orientation is these two pictures of young Jason Momoa pic.twitter.com/KOtrns7Ppb— Real Person™ (@aslu_meeheh) December 19, 2018
24.
Jason Momoa, the most manliest man who has ever manned.— libra yO (@babylilaca) December 19, 2018
a Leo🍺 pic.twitter.com/3EKBqfA2lk
25.
If you ever feel useless just think about Jason Momoa’s bodyguards. pic.twitter.com/ZyliqNlZHF— mieczyslaw stilinski (@instantlymahone) December 15, 2018
26.
Jason Momoa could literally snap my neck & i’d say thank you pic.twitter.com/FzftXZAR7L— kt lou who🎄❄️ (@katiebasil_) December 18, 2018
27.
Jason Momoa is literally the human version of scar and I totally love it🤤 #aquaman pic.twitter.com/53OMh4MKsi— holl smith (@HollSmith15) December 14, 2018