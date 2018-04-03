Jenna Fischer responded to a wardrobe malfunction on national TV like a champ.

Jenna Fischer—forever our Pam Beesly-Halpert—has a new show, and went on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote it. Because the best-laid plans of mice and men often go awry, the zipper on Fischer's dress decided to rebel, leading her to hold her dress on TV, rather than wear it.

ABC

"I’ve never been more comfortable!" she said in her jeans and towel. "I am mentally a little freaking out that I’m on a talk show in a towel, but I’m physically very comfortable."

Jimmy Kimmel had fun with it though. "I feel like I ran into you at the spa," he said. "Like, we’re at a destination wedding together and you went to get a massage and I’m waiting to get a massage, and you came out and I’m like, ‘Oh, hey, how’s it going,’ and it’s a little bit weird."

Once she settled into her towel, Fischer talked about running into the THE Kardashians in Japan, which is everyone's dream/nightmare.